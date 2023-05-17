NUBURU Delivers World’s First Blue 3D Printer Light Engine to Its Technical Partner for US Air Force Contract in Q1 2023

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that in Q1 2023, NUBURU delivered the world’s first blue laser powered area 3D printer light engine to its technical partner under a contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The goal of this Direct to Phase II contract is to use the absorption advantages of the blue laser and combine it with the ability to project an image onto the powder bed using a Texas Instruments Digital Light Projector to dramatically increase the speed of 3D printing of metal parts. NUBURU delivered the light engine to its partner to integrate it into a 3D printer. The speed increase is the result of using an image that is up to 30,000 times larger than the single spot used today while delivering the same resolution as today’s printers. This 3D printing architecture can be scaled to enable high density materials to be printed at speeds of 100x or greater while dramatically reducing CO 2 emissions. In a separate study, NUBURU has shown up to a 2.75 times reduction in CO 2 emissions when printing stainless steel parts compared to an infrared laser.

NUBURU’s investment in these technologies has helped the Company to develop a robust intellectual property platform, including over 190 patents and patent applications. These patents broadly cover laser technology including certain intellectual property that has been deemed classified by the US government.

About NUBURU

Founded in 2015, NUBURU, INC. (NYSE American: BURU) is a developer and manufacturer of industrial blue lasers that leverage fundamental physics and their high-brightness, high-power design to produce faster, higher quality welds and parts than current lasers can provide in laser welding and additive manufacturing of copper, gold, aluminum and other industrially important metals. NUBURU’s industrial blue lasers produce minimal to defect-free welds that are up to eight times faster than the traditional approaches — all with the flexibility inherent to laser processing. For more information, please visit www.nuburu.net.

