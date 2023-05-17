Agilitas Energy and Oak Square Partners Join Forces to Accelerate New England Renewable Energy Development

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilitas Energy, the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) systems in the northeastern U.S., today announced it has entered into a strategic development partnership with Oak Square Partners, a full-service renewable energy developer specializing in solar PV and battery storage projects in New England.

The companies will work together to accelerate the development of renewable energy and energy storage projects, ensuring that the process from inception through construction and operation is efficient and seamless. As part of the partnership, Oak Square Partners will identify, acquire and lead the development of certain energy projects that Agilitas Energy will acquire when they are ready for construction.

Agilitas Energy will provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) expertise to the partnership and will serve as a buyer for Oak Square Partners’ qualified pipeline with a simplified transaction process. Leveraging both companies’ deep experience across the entire value chain will allow projects to accomplish maximum yield at competitive costs upon interconnection to the grid.

“Agilitas Energy seeks to build long-term relationships with high-quality developers. We know firsthand, from prior deals, that the Oak Square Partners team is professional and great to work with,” said Barrett Bilotta, President, CEO and Co-founder of Agilitas Energy. “We’re formalizing our relationship so that, together, we can build a more targeted and consistent pipeline of renewable energy and energy storage projects that meet Agilitas Energy’s standards.”

The two companies anticipate collaborating on a variety of distributed generation systems, including solar PV, energy storage and hybrid projects, primarily in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. Agilitas Energy plans to initially acquire in excess of 20 megawatts (MW), with an aggressive plan to develop and acquire a greater volume as part of the multi-year partnership.

“Leveraging the synergy between two of New England’s premier renewable developers will create substantial opportunities for both parties. Particularly, it will move renewable projects through the entire lifecycle more quickly,” said Sevag Khatchadourian, Principal at Oak Square Partners. “We’re looking forward to having Agilitas Energy as our preferred partner on our projects, freeing our team to focus on what we do best—sourcing and developing energy projects that will bring more reliable and cost-effective power supply to the communities they’ll serve.”

Agilitas Energy will continue to originate new projects independently, as well – both in New England and nationally. To learn more about how Agilitas Energy can deliver an energy solution or serve as a partner on a renewable project, please visit https://agilitasenergy.com/contact/.

To learn more about Oak Square Partners, visit https://www.oaksquarepartners.com/.

About Agilitas Energy

Agilitas Energy is a leading renewables and energy storage company with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean energy. As the largest integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of energy storage and solar PV systems in the northeastern U.S., Agilitas Energy manages the entire end-to-end lifecycle of the projects that deliver predictable, cost-efficient, clean energy for off-takers, utilities and municipalities. The company has a U.S. pipeline of more than one gigawatt of renewable energy and energy storage projects. To learn more, please visit: https://agilitasenergy.com/.

About Oak Square Partners

Oak Square Partners is a full service renewable energy developer specializing in solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage projects in New England. Oak Square Partner's management team has over 20 years of combined experience executing in all stages of the development process in the energy industry across multiple states and various local jurisdictions. Leveraging years of expertise in developing distributed generation projects in the energy industry, Oak Square Partners diligently manages and navigates the development lifecycle from site acquisition and interconnection to permitting and construction. Oak Square Partners is proud to be a contributor in the evolving clean energy landscape and is focused on delivering state-of-the-art projects that can make a positive impact on the environment and local community.