Mamenta Partners with Rakuten to Support Rakuten Ichiba E-Commerce Merchants

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamenta, Inc., today announced the company is partnering with Rakuten Group, Inc., a global leader in internet services, to support e-commerce merchants on Rakuten Ichiba, the Japan-based internet shopping mall operated by Rakuten. Mamenta has integrated its technology suite – that makes it easy for brands like Harman International, Netflix, McAfee and others to seamlessly connect data and inventory positions – into Rakuten Ichiba.

Japan, at $144 billion and growing year-over-year, is the 4th largest ecommerce market. For brands entering the Japanese market for the first time, or already selling on Rakuten Ichiba, Mamenta connects them with customers by automating a localized and contextually familiar shopping experience.

This new partnership with Rakuten expands Mamenta’s preeminent network of strategic partners and provides broad support for established and emerging marketplaces around the world. Brands and retailers can unleash their selling potential and reach millions of online shoppers in one of the world's largest economies by listing their products on Rakuten Ichiba.

Mamenta is also a global command center, linking disparate infrastructures, with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Its unified sales and performance data delivers critical intelligence across global commerce markets. Currently, Mamenta enables access to 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries and is supported by 75+ distribution centers.

Mamenta founder and CEO Chad Epling said, "We look forward to a long-term business relationship with Rakuten. Both Rakuten and Mamenta share a strong vision to make it super simple for brands to sell into the Japanese marketplace and other markets Rakuten supports. Global commerce is transacted in different ways around the world with the majority of the world choosing a marketplace first approach. Integrating the Mamenta Global Trade Platform into the Rakuten Ichiba marketplace brings tremendous value and further enables brands to expand market share."

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that requires significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information visit www.mamenta.com.

About Rakuten

Rakuten Group, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to approximately 1.7 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 31,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.