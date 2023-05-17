Mednow Announces a Partnership with Next Level Benefits to Offer its Services to their Clients and Plan Members; Announces the Ongoing Process to Wind-Down Select Subsidiaries

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a Preferred Pharmacy Agreement with Next Level Benefits, a leading provider of Employee Benefit and Retirement Programs (the “Agreement”) (“Next Level Benefits”). The agreement allows Next Level Benefits with the ability to provide Mednow's digital pharmacy and healthcare platform to its clients and plan members.

The insurance broker and financial advisor channel is one of many avenues through which Mednow plans to develop its Mednow for Business offering. Through these partnerships, Mednow is creating a way to acquire large groups of patients from employers who are seeking to decrease the cost of benefit plans and improve the wellbeing of their workforce through a digital first and people-centered healthcare platform.

“We are excited to partner with Next Level Benefits and provide their clients and plan members with our digital pharmacy and healthcare platform," said Ali Reyhany, CEO of Mednow. "Our partnership with Next Level Benefits will enable us to connect with employers that seek to offer their employees a comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare platform in a digital-first approach."

“We believe our partnership with Mednow will provide better, faster, and more accessible service delivery for our clients and plan members. Mednow's focus on managing costs through a digital-first, patient-centric healthcare platform strongly aligns with the focus of our business going forward, and we are excited to offer this solution to our clients and plan members.” said Troy Shanks, Managing Partner & Advisor of Next Level Benefits.

Under the partnership agreement, Next Level Benefits will now have access to Mednow's full range of healthcare solutions, including online prescription ordering, medication delivery, virtual doctor consultations, and more. By leveraging Mednow's technology and expertise, Next Level Benefits aims to enhance its healthcare offering and provide its clients with a seamless, efficient, and personalized healthcare experience.

The partnership between Mednow and Next Level Benefits came into effect January 1, 2023, and Next Level Benefits's clients and plan members can now access Mednow's healthcare services through their existing benefits plans.

Wind-Down of Two Subsidiaries

As previously announced, Liver Care Canada Inc. and London Pharmacare Inc. have permanently ceased ordinary course business operations.

Liver Care Canada Inc. and London Pharmacare Inc. (together, “Liver Care”)’s shutdown is part of Mednow’s ongoing efforts to improve its business by, among other things, eliminating underperforming business lines, in accordance with its previous announcements.

London Pharmacare Inc. has received a notice of intention to enforce security from its lender. London Pharmacare Inc. is reviewing the situation and considering its options.

About Mednow

Mednow (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF) is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy to use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.

