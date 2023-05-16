Trident Seafoods Welcomes the First Fish from Copper River, Marking the Kick-Off of the Copper River King Salmon Run

Trident Seafoods' Ali Turner, Analise Gonzales and Rick Isaacson with Seattle Chef Tom Douglas welcome the first fish from Copper River, kicking-off the Copper River King Salmon Run in front of the Alaska Airlines flight it flew in on, direct Alaska.

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the first King Salmon from Copper River, weighing 34 pounds, landed in Seattle on an Alaska Airlines flight direct from the pristine waters of Alaska, marking the beginning of what industry leaders expect to be an above-average run for the some of the most delectable salmon in the world. Representatives from Trident Seafoods, the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association, Alaska Airlines, and Chef Tom Douglas were on-hand to greet the first of these prized fish.

With 50 years of industry leadership, Trident Seafoods takes pride in distributing Copper River King Salmon, known for its delicious, rich taste and high content of omega-3s. Following Trident's commitment to fleet-to-fork processing, the salmon is delivered from Alaskan waters within 24-48 hours, directly to knowledgeable fishmongers, esteemed chefs, and renowned restaurants nationwide. This ensures consumers with discerning palates can experience the exceptional quality of Copper River salmon at its freshest, leading to unforgettable dining experiences.

“We are very excited to bring in the first King Salmon from Copper River and are grateful for all the independent fishermen that continue to choose to be our partners and deliver the best quality and freshest fish to the world. Our history of partnership with Copper River goes back many years and we look forward to continuing working together in responsibly sharing the best from Alaska with the world,” said Joe Bundrant, CEO of Trident Seafoods.

Consumers can find Copper River salmon in numerous restaurants and retailers, including in Chef Tom Douglas restaurants, where he will feature Copper River King Salmon in a mouthwatering dish at his Seattle restaurants, including Palace Kitchen, Carlie Room, Lola, Etta's, and Sea Town. A portion of proceeds from these dishes, from May 16-20, will be donated to the Ballard Food Bank, with Trident Seafoods matching the donation 100%.

“I’ve been cooking Copper River salmon for many years and this year I think it’s fitting to partner once again with Trident to support our community by donating proceeds to the Ballard Food Bank and supporting people in need,” said Chef Tom Douglas.

Christa Hoover, the Executive Director of the Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association reflects, "As this momentous season launches, we are so pleased that we’re also celebrating our 40th Anniversary. It’s been incredible to see and let people know how much the fishery has evolved and yet remains steadfastly committed to quality for the consumer."

To bring the fish to tables so quickly, it’s imperative to have immediate transportation from Alaska to the rest of the country.

"Alaska Air Cargo has a special partnership with the Alaska seafood industry, which is recognized worldwide for its sustainable fishing practices," said Adam Drouhard, managing director at Alaska Air Cargo. "Our cargo employees across more than 110 airports are working around the clock to ensure we deliver the first catch of wild Copper River salmon to market, often within 24 hours of being pulled from the water."

Copper River King Salmon is available now through June, at retailers and restaurants across the country.

About Trident Seafoods

Trident Seafoods is the largest vertically integrated seafood harvesting and processing company in North America. Trident is a privately held, 100 percent USA-owned company with global operations in 6 countries and serves customers in over 50 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, (USA), Trident employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide each year and partners with over 5,400 independent fishermen and crewmembers. Species harvested and processed by Trident include virtually every commercial species of salmon, whitefish, and crab harvested in the North Pacific and Alaska. The global supply chain also includes cultured and wild species from a network of trusted sources worldwide.

About Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association

Copper River Prince William Sound Marketing Association is a fisherman funded non-profit regional seafood development association, representing 560 independent small boat fishermen. Their task is to build consumer preference for seafood from the Copper River and Prince William Sound.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 25 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

About Tom Douglas

Tom Douglas is an American executive chef, restaurateur, author, and radio talk show host, and winner of the 1994 James Beard Award for Best Northwest Chef. In 2012 he also won the James Beard Award as Best Restaurateur. In 2005, he appeared on an episode of the Food Network's Iron Chef America, in which he defeated Chef Masaharu Morimoto. For over 30 years has received many accolades recognizing his innovative role in defining Pacific Northwest cuisine. Through Douglas’ self-taught methodology he has mastered fresh, local ingredients and helped define the cuisine and restaurant industry to critics, audiences, and diners around the world.