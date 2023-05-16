Caesars Palace Opens Brasserie B by Bobby Flay in Late 2023

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the tremendous success of Amalfi by Bobby Flay, the award-winning chef will introduce a new French concept at Caesars Palace. Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will offer delicious and distinct French-inspired dishes for brunch, lunch and dinner and is slated to open in late 2023.

The menu will be an intersection of French cuisine and Flay’s creative touches. Guests can expect the unexpected, as Flay puts his signature twists on classic frites, unique raw bar selections, a variety of starters and entrees and decadent desserts.

“ I’m thrilled to create my vision of a classic French brasserie for my long-time partners at Caesars Palace,” said Bobby Flay. “ The design of Brasserie B by Bobby Flay will entice that classic Parisian feel. The energy will be bustling with casual professionalism, and the food will be a mix of brasserie staples and, of course, some flavor surprises I’ve become known for over the years.”

From the casino floor, guests are drawn to the restaurant’s entrance by a glowing neon sign curved along an exaggerated cornice. The inviting space evokes a sense of familiarity and nostalgia, transporting guests to a timeless brasserie.

“ Bobby Flay has been part of the Caesars Entertainment family for nearly two decades,” said Terrence O’Donnell, Vice President and Assistant General Manager of Caesars Palace. “ Brasserie B will be an exciting addition to our Culinary Empire, and we can’t wait to showcase Bobby’s take on French dishes in this new dining destination.”

Designed by Olivia Jane Design & Interiors, Brasserie B features an L-shaped, 20-seat bar with weathered marble, fluted wood and zinc accents. The lounge flows into the main dining space, which includes a showstopping raw bar with a lit canopy that spills over the tables below. The intimate, 140-seat dining room features blown glass chandeliers, cane-backed cafe chairs and handmade subway tile.

Brasserie B is set to open in late 2023 in the Old Homestead space near Montecristo Cigar Bar and Nobu Hotel and Restaurant & Lounge. For more information, visit caesars.com/caesars-palace.

About Caesars Palace

