AAPI Victory Power Fund Celebrates the Voices of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Women at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Distinguished civic and cultural leaders within the AANHPI community presented: Katherine Tai, United States Trade Representative, Tammy Duckworth, U.S. Senator, IL, Pramila Jayapal, U.S. Representative, WA, Neera Tanden, The White House, Erika Moritsugu, The White House, Laleh Ispahani, Co-Director, Open Society Foundation, Mia Ives-Rublee, Director, Disability Justice Initiative, Molly Kawahata, Climate Advocate and Subject of Patagonia Film “The Scale of Hope, ”Nadya Okamoto, Founder, PERIOD, Estella Owoimaha-Church, Executive Director, Empowering Pacific Islander Communities (EPIC), Lana Patel, Transgender Rights Activist and Vice President, Parivar Bay Area, Hollis Wong-Wear, Grammy-Nominated Musical Artist, Annie Wu Henry, Creative Director, AAPI Victory Power Fund (Photo: Business Wire)

AAPI Victory hosted a Women's Celebration at The Kennedy Center featuring the most inspiring women leaders across the country.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The AAPI Victory Power Fund hosted the sold-out AANHPI Women's Celebration on May 10th at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. This night showcased the exceptional achievements of AANHPI women who have made significant contributions in fields such as public service, activism, and the arts.

The AANHPI Women's Celebration was a poignant tribute to the changemakers, thought leaders, and elected officials within the AANHPI community who have tirelessly worked towards progress and empowerment. "Being surrounded by so many powerful and inspiring AANHPI women is such a privilege," expressed Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal.

“I’m thrilled to be here to celebrate both how far we’ve come, and to recommit ourselves to that most basic principle our country was founded upon: that we never stop working to bring about a more perfect tomorrow, where justice and equality is a reality for all." said Senator Tammy Duckworth.

For reporters who were not able to attend the AANHPI Women’s Celebration, a video capturing the highlights can be found here [AAPI VICTORY EVENT FINAL TEASER.mp4].

The AAPI Victory Power Fund is also excited to announce that Annie Wu Henry has recently joined as Creative Director.

Following the event, RUN AAPI hosted the AANHPI Next Generation Afterparty, captivating attendees as it celebrated and recognized the remarkable achievements of inspiring leaders from diverse backgrounds across the nation and the vibrant AANHPI community.

This event is an external rental presented in coordination with the Kennedy CenterCampus Rentals Office and is not produced by the Kennedy Center.

The AAPI Victory Power Fund is a 501 (c )(4) non-profit organization focused on strengthening American democracy by tapping into the collective power of more Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander voters across the United States.