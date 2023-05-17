US Heart & Vascular’s Partnership with Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates Expands Delivery of Quality Cardiovascular Care to the Houston Area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Heart & Vascular (“USHV”), a leading national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices, announces its partnership with Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates (“Memorial Katy” or “MKCA”), a Houston-based cardiovascular physician practice focused on preventative care, diagnostic testing, curative procedures, and electrophysiology services.

With a growing footprint of partner practices, a strong management team, and backing from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (“Ares”) and Healthcare Investment Firm Rubicon Founders (“Rubicon”), USHV is building one of the premier, physician-led destination for independent cardiovascular providers to improve patient care delivery and reduce costs to the healthcare system. With an expanding network of practices in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas, USHV is actively seeking new partners with quality practices and entrepreneurial cardiovascular physicians across the country.

“We are excited about the partnership between US Heart & Vascular and Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates. Together, we can provide enhanced cardiac care to the West Houston and Katy communities,” said James Feldman, M.D. of Memorial Katy Cardiology. “Our practice has a long history of providing excellent patient care, with eight cardiologists and five mid-level providers on staff. US Heart & Vascular brings additional expertise and resources, allowing us to better serve the growing cardiac needs of our community. We look forward to continuing to serve our patients with the best care possible and to continue to innovate and improve the standard of care in our service area.”

“At USHV, we seek to partner with the best cardiovascular physicians and provide them with the resources and support to grow, while delivering outstanding high-quality care to their patients,” said Mike Englehart, Chief Executive Officer of USHV. “Through our recent partnership with Memorial Katy, we look forward to advancing our mission of quality care, innovation, and success in Houston.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About USHV

Formed in 2021 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, US Heart and Vascular is a leading, national provider of support services to cardiovascular physician practices. USHV focuses on enabling independent cardiologists to thrive and grow by improving patient care and reducing costs to the healthcare system. USHV accomplishes its mission by building collaborative partnerships with the best cardiovascular specialists and providing them with the non-clinical resources they need to deliver optimal care to their patients and communities. USHV has partnerships with practice affiliates in Arizona, Texas, and Kansas. USHV is actively pursuing new practice affiliations across the U.S.

About Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates

Memorial Katy Cardiology Associates is a premier cardiology practice led by a skilled team of board-certified physicians and nurse practitioners. The practice has served the Greater West Houston market and surrounding rural communities since 1975. With offices in Cypress, Katy, Sealy, Fulshear, and three convenient sites in Houston, MKCA cares of patients of all ages in a comfortable, friendly setting.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate, and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2023, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had approximately $360 billion of assets under management, with more than 2,600 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

About Rubicon Founders

Rubicon Founders is an entrepreneurial healthcare investment firm focused on building and growing transformational companies. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Rubicon brings together a core team of investment, operating, and technology professionals who work to put patients and doctors first. Rubicon invests and partners to build meaningful businesses that create enduring value by transforming the way people receive care.