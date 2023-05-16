Arbor Day Foundation Offering New House and Patio Trees That Help Forests in Need

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arbor Day Foundation has added a new line of house and patio trees to its online nursery, allowing people to bring the beauty and benefits of trees to their indoor spaces.

The trees are available in more than 10 different varieties. With each purchase, the Arbor Day Foundation will also plant a tree in a U.S. forest of need.

“Wildfires, storms, and disease deal devastating blows to forests every year, and this is one easy way to help them recover,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “We’re excited to offer this opportunity for people to support a healthier environment while adding something special to their home.”

Each tree comes in a decorative plastic pot, allowing for convenient and easy set-up. While sizes vary, most tend to reach 6 feet tall at maturity.

The Arbor Day Foundation also sells outdoor trees and shrubs, all of which plant a tree with every purchase.

“Our tree nursery has always been an important part of our mission, but until now, it’s been limited to homeowners with access to a yard,” Lambe added. “Now, renters and apartment dwellers can bring a tree home and enjoy their benefits, too.”

To learn more about the nonprofit’s broader tree planting mission, including its goal of planting 500 million trees by July of 2027, visit arborday.org.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.