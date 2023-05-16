Belmont Village Senior Living Caretaker Receives Prestigious Argentum 2023 Hero Award

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Belmont Village Senior Living is proud to recognize Janny Flores, caretaker at Belmont Village Buffalo Grove, as the recipient of the 2023 Hero Award from Argentum, the country’s most recognized trade association in senior living. The award is a testament to Flores’ outstanding commitment, compassion, and selflessness in serving the senior living industry with unparalleled excellence.

The 2023 Hero Award was presented at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference in New Orleans, LA on May 8. Flores, along with all award winners, will be profiled in the June/July issue of Senior Living Executive magazine.

“We couldn’t think of anyone more deserving for this year’s Hero Award,” said Patricia Will, Founder and CEO of Belmont Village Senior Living. “Janny consistently goes above and beyond her duties, setting a benchmark for how personal care should be delivered. Her sincere and empathetic approach has inspired her colleagues and fostered a culture of care focused on enhancing the lives of our residents.”

In the decade Flores has spent at Belmont Village Senior Living, she has consistently exhibited a high level of attentive care and kindness, establishing herself as a reliable caregiver who can meet the diverse needs of all residents. As a result of her unwavering efforts, residents feel that they can maintain their independence, and dignity, and enjoy an elevated quality of life in a nurturing environment.

“Individuals like Janny show that care and compassion raise the bar of excellence in senior living care, and she serves as an outstanding example of someone within this field who consistently strives to provide unmatched care that prioritizes the needs of each individual,” said James Balda, President, and CEO of Argentum.

Flores’ compassion towards others, coupled with her commitment to prioritizing their needs, has been instrumental in leaving a lasting impression on those she has served. Flores was also recognized with the Hearts and Hands Frontline award as a part of the LeadingAge Illinois 2022 Honoring Excellence Awards Program.

Last year, Belmont Senior Living was honored with the 2022 Argentum “Best of the Best Award,” underscoring its innovative programming and its staff’s unparalleled passion for providing an optimal environment for the residents and families it serves in the senior living industry.

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

About Belmont Village Senior Living

Now celebrating over 25 years, Belmont Village is known for pioneering proprietary, award-winning resident programming, often in partnership with leading research universities and healthcare institutions such as USC, UCLA, and Baptist Health South Florida. Today, Belmont Village owns and operates 33 communities with just under 5,000 units, with an additional 1,000 units in development. The company is a market leader in major markets including the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, San Diego, Chicago, Houston, Dallas, Austin, and South Florida. Belmont’s communities are renowned for distinctive design, high standards of life safety, quality of care, and leading-edge, award-winning programs. Belmont Village is certified as a Great Place to Work® and has been ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine’s 50 Best Workplaces for Aging Services since 2018.