Frisch’s Big Boy Announces Partnership With The Original Hot Chicken

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Frisch’s Big Boy, the 75-year-old American comfort food and casual-themed restaurant brand, announces its partnership with The Original Hot Chicken, an American fast casual restaurant specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken. With this partnership Frisch’s locations will be offering new menu items, including The Original Chicken Sando, Jumbo Tenders and more. The menu will be available in-store and online through DoorDash at 10 locations throughout Ohio and one in Kentucky.

“We are thrilled to expand our menu offerings with this partnership with The Original Hot Chicken,” says James Walker, CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy. “At Frisch’s we offer made to order items at a value price, and we are excited to partner with another brand that is just as focused on premium ingredients and value menu offerings. We know our customers will love the Nashville-style chicken, and we can’t wait for them to try them!”

A recently opened restaurant in Woodstock, GA, The Original Hot Chicken offers hand-battered premium chicken that is marinated, rolled in cornflake batter and cooked to order daily, so every meal is hot and tender. The menu offers a variety of options, including its hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, tenders and crinkle-cut French fry combos.

The Original Hot Chicken menu will be available at 11 Frisch’s locations throughout Ohio including Cincinnati, Fairborn, Grove City, Englewood, Blue Ash and more. The full Original Hot Chicken menu is available in-store as well as through online ordering on DoorDash at participating locations.

To learn more about Frisch’s Big Boy, visit. www.frischs.com.

To view images of The Original Hot Chicken's new menu items, visit here.

To learn more about The Original Hot Chicken and find a location near you, visit https://oghotchicken.com.

About Frisch’s Big Boy

Founded in 1947, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants have always served scratch-made food, prepared to order from their own kitchens at a reasonable price. The signature double-decker burger the “Big Boy” is made with fresh, never frozen beef patties, a double decker bun, and the Frisch’s Original Tartar Sauce that guests have come to crave. An unlimited soup and salad bar as well as scratch-made soups and salad dressings, hand-breaded onion rings, house-made pies and desserts and fresh baked biscuits are also served daily. Home of burgers, the unlimited weekend breakfast bar and the beloved Big Boy mascot, who has been serving up food, fun and family memories for 75 years. The brand consists of over 100 company-owned and franchise partner locations across Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit Frischs.com.

About The Original Hot Chicken

The Original Hot Chicken is an American fast casual restaurant concept launched by the Experiential Brands platform of NRD Capital. The Original Hot Chicken offers customers southern-style, cornflake rolled, pickle-brined, hand-battered Nashville-hot chicken. The menu offerings include the hot chicken sandwich, chicken and waffles, tenders, and crinkle-cut French fry combos. Each meal can be served with every level of sauce, including the special Come-Back Sauce, made with a top-secret recipe that will keep you coming back every time. The menu is available in Woodstock, GA, as well as through DoorDash and UberEats.