American Savings Bank Extends Sagent Software Partnership 7 Years to Power Homeowner-First Loan Servicing

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sagent, a Warburg Pincus-backed fintech software company modernizing mortgage servicing for banks and lenders, today announced a seven-year partnership extension with American Savings Bank (”ASB”) to continue powering its mortgage servicing ecosystem.

American Savings Bank will continue powering its scale servicing operations with Sagent’s cloud-based LoanServ system of record. For more than two decades, ASB has relied on Sagent’s nimble, highly configurable servicing technology to automate complex, high-volume tasks and workflows, deliver a better customer experience, and adapt in real time to constantly evolving customer and regulatory requirements.

“American Savings Bank’s high-touch, high-tech banking is the key to lifting up the communities we serve and making their dreams possible. Sagent’s cloud-native platform combines the best of core banking and mortgage servicing technology that makes things easier for our customers and our team members who serve them,” said Tony Au, Director of Consumer Loan Operations at American Savings Bank.

“We genuinely appreciate how Sagent helps American Savings Bank offer the most modern customer experience while adding our special human touch, and how Sagent’s platform depth enables us to manage every little service and compliance detail. This is what sets us apart.”

Since 1987, Hawaii-based American Savings Bank has served Hawaii’s businesses and communities, providing a full range of financial products and services including business and consumer banking, home loans, and insurance. ASB matches its exceptional customer experience with an employee experience that has garnered local recognition as one of Hawaii Business Magazine’s Best Places to Work for 13 consecutive years, as well as national recognition by American Banker Magazine (Best Banks to Work For) and Fortune Magazine (100 Best Workplaces for Women and 50 Best Workplaces for Diversity).

“American Savings Bank is a market leader because they get how to combine high-touch service with high-tech experiences for their customers and teams. Sagent is honored to help power this industry-best customer experience, and after our long relationship, I feel like we’re just getting started,” said Dan Sogorka, CEO at Sagent.

“With the help of long-time customers like American Savings Bank, Sagent continues to build out our platforms to engage and retain their customers for life. We listen to what they and their borrowers need, then keep building our cloud-based core, default, and consumer platforms to manage every granular detail of their loan servicing business.”

Sagent’s cloud-native, open-API mortgage servicing platforms are the industry’s only scale systems all synchronized by real-time data. This is the latest in a series of Sagent moves to transform the homeowner experience for financial orgs servicing millions of consumers with trillions in mortgage balances.

About Sagent

Sagent powers America’s top bank and nonbank lenders to engage, care for, retain, and modernize the homeownership experience for millions of borrowers. Servicers use our flexible, scalable, and configurable solutions to engage borrowers and earn customer loyalty, lower servicing costs, ensure compliance, and increase the value of servicing rights throughout full market cycles. Sagent is backed by Warburg Pincus, one of the world’s leading private equity investors, and powers trillions in outstanding mortgage servicing for its customers. Visit www.sagent.com to learn more.

About American Savings Bank

American Savings Bank (ASB) has been serving Hawaii’s businesses and communities since 1987 and provides a full range of financial products and services, including business and consumer banking, home loans, and insurance. ASB is one of Hawaii’s leading financial institutions, with online banking services and branch locations in the state offering evening and weekend hours. ASB provides Hawaii’s consumers and businesses with more extended weekday and weekend hours than other similarly sized local banks, as well as a convenient in-store location.