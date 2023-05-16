Westinghouse Partners with Dominion Energy to Further Modernize Virginia Nuclear Power Plant with Advanced Equipment

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westinghouse Electric Company announced today it has signed a contract with Dominion Energy to design, manufacture and deliver Replacement Steam Generators at Surry Nuclear Power Station in Virginia.

Westinghouse and Dominion will engineer and manufacture six steam generators to be delivered starting in 2028 with installation beginning in 2029. The contract further supports Dominion’s Subsequent License Renewal (SLR) program to extend the Long Term Operation (LTO) of Surry Units 1 and 2, ensuring the continued delivery of carbon-free energy for 419,000 homes through 2053.

The new deal follows a contract between Westinghouse and Dominion signed in 2021 for a major Instrumentation and Control (I&C) upgrade. Combined, Dominion’s Surry and North Anna nuclear plants produce about a third of the electricity for the company's 2.7 million customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

“Our long-term partnership with Westinghouse supports our efforts to extend Surry’s nuclear energy production for decades to come,” said Dan Stoddard, Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer at Dominion. “Our Surry nuclear station operates year-round at more than 93% capacity, providing our customers with around-the-clock clean, reliable and affordable energy.”

“These industry-leading steam generators will help Dominion deliver safe and efficient nuclear energy into the middle of the 21st century,” said Dan Sumner, Westinghouse President of Operating Plant Services. “We are proud to continue supporting Dominion’s modernization efforts.”

The steam generators will be fabricated at the state-of-the-art Westinghouse Italy (WEI) facility in Monfalcone, Italy, and are based on Westinghouse’s original F-Series units with multiple enhancements to maintain an industry-leading best in-service performance.

