In Pursuit of Fleet Electrification Goals, Zeeba Automotive Partners with Leading Brand Experts, Petrol Advertising

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zeeba® Automotive Group, Inc., a customer-centric fleet management company (FMC) announces it has partnered with Petrol Advertising, Inc. to provide expertise in automotive branding and execution of creative services to accelerate the company’s aggressive electrification goals. Petrol has launched and partnered with some of the world’s biggest video games, films, consumer products, and sports organizations for over 2 decades.

“Zeeba is committed to delivering high-quality fleet management services to its customers while reducing its carbon footprint,” said Mike Paletz, Chief Strategy Officer at Zeeba. “Partnering with Petrol will help us achieve our strong electrification goals by accelerating our branding, marketing efforts, and help create new experiences that will ultimately benefit our customers.”

The new brand campaign, developed by Petrol, will highlight Zeeba’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the fleet management industry.

Moving to electric vehicles can provide a host of benefits to Zeeba’s customers, from operating in the professional trades services to last mile delivery service providers. These benefits include enhanced vehicle safety features like backup cameras, or preventative vehicle roll away features. Increasing the number of deliverable units reduces tailpipe emissions providing fleet owners with significant operating savings compared to gasoline and diesel alternatives.

“We are excited to partner with Zeeba on this important initiative,” said Alan Hunter, President and Chief Creative Officer at Petrol. “Our team is dedicated to helping Zeeba achieve its electrification goals while developing a strong brand identity and resonating with its customers. The team at Zeeba is incredibly forward thinking and we are honored to be their chosen Agency partner.”

Zeeba and Petrol are committed to driving progress towards a sustainable future and are excited to work together to achieve these goals. For more information about Zeeba and their Electric Vehicle offerings visit https://www.drivezeeba.com.

About Zeeba Automotive Group, Inc.

Zeeba is a company headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. Zeeba is a Fleet Management company that provides their diverse customer base with services that allow them to more effectively and efficiently conduct business operations. Zeeba’s product lines include full-service vans, box truck and pickup truck rental/leasing, service and maintenance, and used vehicle sales. Visit www.drivezeeba.com to learn more.

About PETROL

PETROL is a creative marketing company comprising a team of experts in Creative Development, 360 Campaign and Go-To Market Strategy as well as Media Planning/Buying across gaming, consumer product, tech, and sports. PETROL was founded in 2003 by Alan J. Hunter and Benjamin A. Granados. PETROL has pioneered the business of creating iconic Visuals/Trailers/Content and Marketing Strategies for the global entertainment market, largely focused on the Gaming and Consumer Product vertical. This approach has created incredible success for their clients and partner brands. For further information, please visit www.petrolad.com

Zeeba and the Zeeba logo are the trademarks or registered trademarks of Zeeba Automotive Group, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.