Splunk® Security for SAP® Solutions Now an SAP Endorsed App

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the cybersecurity and observability leader, announced today that Splunk® Security for SAP® solutions is now an SAP endorsed app and listed on the SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

“We are proud to announce that Splunk Security for SAP solutions is an SAP Endorsed App, deepening our partnership and shared goal of helping customers become resilient intelligent enterprises,” said Gretchen O’Hara, vice president, Worldwide Partners and Alliances, Splunk. “We built Splunk Security for SAP solutions specifically to help organizations reduce business risk by leveraging Splunk to accurately detect and rapidly respond to attacks impacting business-critical SAP applications and data.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. Splunk Security for SAP solutions brings security-relevant data from SAP environments into Splunk-powered security analytics and operations workflows. This app delivers immediate value for security and SAP teams by providing:

Increased security visibility into SAP applications and data

Correlation and analysis of SAP events and alerts with other security-relevant data in Splunk

Pre-built, Common Information Model (CIM) mapping, SAP-specific security dashboards and correlation searches

Splunk Enterprise Security’s risk-based alerting to consolidate and prioritize threats by business risk

Splunk Security for SAP solutions is the only SAP Endorsed App on the SAP Store which natively integrates with SAP Enterprise Threat Detection (ETD).

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization & Success at SAP. “We applaud Splunk on achieving SAP endorsed app status for Splunk Security for SAP solutions. Partners like Splunk are positioned to help us deliver a cloud-first strategy with integrated innovations, proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

Splunk Security for SAP solutions will be an Endorsed App on the SAP Store and is expected to be available for purchase next month. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

For more information on Splunk and SAP, visit the Splunk website or SAP Store.

