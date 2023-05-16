The Mom Project and Beeline Announce More Than $40 Million in Economic Impact in Job Placements for Moms

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mom Project, a leading digital talent and community platform serving more than 1.2 million moms and 3,000+ companies, and Beeline, the leading technology solution provider for managing the global extended workforce, today announced they have achieved more than $40 million in economic impact through their partnership.

Since 2018, The Mom Project and Beeline have partnered together to place moms in key technology, marketing, legal and finance roles at major companies. In addition to providing a diverse and inclusive talent pipeline, The Mom Project and Beeline work closely together to create more economic pathways for moms through resources in mentoring, education and training.

"Reaching more than $40 million in economic benefit for moms through our partnership with Beeline is monumental for The Mom Project. It is a true testament to the power of our mission – to create economic opportunities for moms – and what can be achieved with a leading strategic partner like Beeline,” said Allison Robinson, founder and CEO, The Mom Project. “We look forward to building more ways to provide valuable career opportunities for the more than one million moms on our platform and continuing to change the narrative on the future of work.”

The partnership enables the diverse, qualified talent community at The Mom Project to connect with career opportunities through Beeline’s technology. Beeline’s platform creates an expeditious and effective way for companies to access this segment of the workforce.

“Beeline’s approach to total talent intelligence includes helping companies achieve a diverse workforce, and our partnership with The Mom Project gets companies closer to this goal while creating economic opportunity for moms,” said Doug Leeby, CEO of Beeline. “Surpassing $40 million in economic benefit is a testament to the power of collaboration and what can be achieved when organizations with a common goal come together. Our partnership is about creating connections, facilitating career opportunities, and creating a more impactful workforce.”

The Mom Project mission is to create economic opportunity for moms with the goal to achieve $1 billion in economic impact for moms in the next two years.

About The Mom Project

The Mom Project is the leading digital talent and community platform for moms to discover their economic potential. Serving more than 1.2 million moms and 3,000+ companies through its robust suite of hiring, career education and talent retention solutions, The Mom Project is supporting mothers in finding economic opportunity on their own terms. Headquartered in Chicago, the company was founded in 2016 by Allison Robinson, who serves as CEO, has raised $116M in funding to date, the largest global investment in female workforce development. Serena Williams joined The Mom Project as a strategic advisor to further mobilize the mission in 2020. Additionally, The Mom Project’s non-profit RISE helps women of color find greater economic opportunity through multifaceted support and upskilling total more than 7000 scholarships to date. For more information, please visit www.themomproject.com.

About Beeline

Beeline powers the future of work with the world’s first extended workforce platform. Our intelligence-driven, cloud-based platform manages more than 30 million contingent, shift-based, project-based, and independent workers and enables total talent visibility and compliance for the entire workforce.

As the pioneer of vendor management systems (VMS), Beeline understands the future of work is fueled by technology that enables the limitless potential of every business and every individual. Our AI-powered software delivers insights and tools needed to manage the modern world of work.

With the most seasoned team of contingent workforce solution professionals around the world, we help businesses across more than 120 countries meet their most critical talent needs. To learn more, visit beeline.com.