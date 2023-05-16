Included Health Introduces New, Virtual-to-Home, Care Model

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Included Health, a new kind of healthcare company delivering integrated care and navigation for millions of people nationwide, today announced it will introduce a unique, virtual-to-in-home, care model through a partnership with DispatchHealth, one of the largest providers of high acuity in-home care for complex patients.

Leading with an innovative model to combat fragmentation and advance care delivery, Included Health and DispatchHealth will supplement care that begins online with on-demand, in-home support. This augmented offering will activate the home as a setting to treat everything from common to complex injuries, illnesses and disease, and offers great promise when it comes to reducing unnecessary emergency department visits and better managing interventions for patients with chronic conditions.

“Connecting virtual-first care to a network of experts who can bring urgent medical services into the home is about serving people’s preferences and needs first, while also better managing the journey and cost of healthcare overall,” said Dr. Ami Parekh, chief health officer for Included Health. “Working with DispatchHealth is an incredible extension to our service, one that will remove the friction, travel and stress associated with visiting a resource-strained emergency room or urgent care center and allow our members to be treated and recover in an often preferred setting – the home.”

Offered as part of an enriched virtual primary care solution and to support members living with chronic, highly complex, and high acuity needs, Included Health’s virtual primary care clinicians and care team will be able to coordinate with DispatchHealth’s team of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and emergency-trained medical technicians. In-home clinical services will range from virtual visit augmentation to include things like diagnostics (e.g., EKG, ultrasound), pharma (e.g., IVs, nebulizers), and CLIA-certified lab, to higher acuity and acute needs (e.g., wound, catheter). This service expansion will enrich care for employees and members of Included Health partners such as health plans and employers.

“As an emergency room physician with more than two decades of experience at the bedside, I saw first-hand that much of the care in an emergency department could be treated just as effectively in an individual’s home and, in many instances, the added context of the social and environmental picture in the home could improve the precision of the care plan. With advancements in technology, high acuity care can be delivered in the home at a much lower cost with an enhanced care experience and improved outcomes. We are excited to add our high acuity, in-home capabilities to the capabilities of Included Health, a company that continues to push what’s possible with integrated healthcare,” said chief executive officer and co-founder of DispatchHealth, Dr. Mark Prather.

Working with DispatchHealth will enhance Included Health’s longitudinal support for members and complement the company’s existing in-person care capabilities across its integrated suite of virtual care and navigation offerings. For additional information regarding Included Health’s full set of member, employer, and health plan services and solutions, visit: ​​https://includedhealth.com/solutions/. To learn more about DispatchHealth, which is currently available in nearly 50 markets and covers more than 100 million lives, visit https://www.dispatchhealth.com/what-we-treat/.

About Included Health

Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company. We combine people and technology to guide and deliver care differently. Working with employers and health plans nationwide, we provide millions of people with a healthcare experience that is more personalized, accessible, equitable, affordable, and cohesive. With us, it’s all included; care and support online, around the corner, and in the home for everyday and urgent needs including primary, speciality, and behavioral healthcare. Our model is designed to treat people better. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth brings the power of the hospital to the comfort of home. We provide comprehensive and trusted medical care in the home to people with serious health concerns —with services that include same-day, urgent medical care; hospital alternative care; and recovery care. DispatchHealth’s emergency medicine and internal medicine trained care teams are equipped with all the tools necessary—including imaging and IV infusions—to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses in the home. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies and works closely with primary care and specialty care providers, EMS, health systems, senior living facilities, and employers to deliver in-home care that reduces unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Since the company's inception in 2013, our expert medical teams have treated more than one million people in their homes across more than 30 states in the country—resulting in 58% emergency room avoidance, 8.5% 30-day hospital readmission, 98% patient satisfaction, and nearly $1.5 billion in medical cost savings. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.