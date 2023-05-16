LinkSquares Reinforces Commitment to Legal Buyers with Introduction of Enterprise Legal Management Platform

CLM leader LinkSquares announces the release of Prioritize, a legal-first task intake and management tool that enables in-house legal teams to manage and report on critical initiatives across the business. Tasks are centralized on the Prioritize Task Board, where each team member can see their workload and prioritize, update, and complete their tasks. (Photo: Business Wire)

LinkSquares introduces its first product designed specifically for legal task management and intake, LinkSquares Prioritize. LinkSquares Prioritize centralizes in-house legal departments’ workload in one place, enabling teams to collaborate with additional business departments and create, manage, track, and report on the tasks and initiatives requiring legal strategy.

LinkSquares introduces its first product designed specifically for legal task management and intake, LinkSquares Prioritize. LinkSquares Prioritize centralizes in-house legal departments’ workload in one place, enabling teams to collaborate with additional business departments and create, manage, track, and report on the tasks and initiatives requiring legal strategy.

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LinkSquares, the leading AI-powered legal technology partner of choice for companies including Wayfair, TIME, ProPharma, The Boston Celtics, and Commvault, has announced its plan to double down on its investment in SaaS solutions designed specifically for the legal buyer. The company unveiled the LinkSquares Cloud, an enterprise legal management platform, purpose-built to meet the increasing needs of the legal function and extend its impact across the organization. The company’s deep customer insights into the growing influence of legal departments make LinkSquares’ first step beyond CLM – towards a multi-solution company – a natural evolution.

“When we introduced the industry’s first AI-powered contract management tool in 2015, our team was still educating the market on the potential of legal-first technologies. Today, our CLM platform is indispensable to legal teams and organizations – delivering massive efficiency and productivity increases, improved transparency, and surfacing powerful metrics showing legal’s meaningful impact on business operations and outcomes. It’s no wonder that our customers and the market are asking, ‘How can you help us accomplish more, deliver more value, and move our business forward faster?” said Vishal Sunak, CEO and co-founder of LinkSquares.

Each day, teams across the business, like finance, procurement, sales, marketing, and human resources, turn to legal to review agreements, compliance issues, marketing content, employee processes, intellectual property concerns, and litigation. However, few legal teams have formal ways of managing these requests, often turning to email, corporate chat platforms, and spreadsheets for help. In addition to the company’s end-to-end contract capabilities, LinkSquares introduced its first product designed specifically for legal task management and intake, LinkSquares Prioritize. With LinkSquares Prioritize, in-house counsel can centralize their workload in one place, enabling teams to collaborate with additional business departments and create, manage, track, and report on the tasks and initiatives requiring legal strategy.

“My legal team of four supports a franchised restaurant business with over 1,350 locations globally. Prioritize is the tool we have been waiting for to better manage requests across the business – from contract drafting and renewals to marketing and press material reviews, franchise questions, and more. Prioritize will reduce our reliance on disparate email threads and multiple third-party solutions – and centralize our team’s requests, related documents, feedback, approvals, and output in one place.” said Josh Nicosia, Chief Legal Officer of Smoothie King.

By 2026, 40% of legal departments will have implemented workflow technology to support systematic intake and triage for most of the in-house legal work, according to recent guidance from Gartner. LinkSquares Prioritize is designed to meet the emerging needs of legal teams as they’re sought out to become more proactive and embedded in the business than ever before. LinkSquares Cloud – now encompassing legal task management and contract lifecycle management – will provide one central place for legal teams to collaborate, create, negotiate, sign, and manage contracts, monitor workloads, and deliver a 360-degree view of business risks, opportunities, and results.

As LinkSquares expands its product offerings, the award-winning team also reinvigorated customers’ CLM technology to launch dynamic language capabilities and additional AI enhancements that accelerate contract creation and empower legal teams to act quickly and strategically. The LinkSquares Cloud will continue to expand its legal-first solutions, pioneering resources to help teams to do legal, better.

Sunak concluded, “Our vision has always been to go bigger – to develop more products and tools for in-house legal – and to help those teams deliver greater value to their businesses. I’ve always known we are the right company to deliver on this promise of helping legal concentrate on the most valuable work, not the most time consuming, which is why we raised $100 million last year to further invest in our customers. Today’s announcement is an incredible moment for our company, and I am so proud of how our team pulled together to bring the LinkSquares Cloud to life.”

Join the waitlist for Early Access to LinkSquares Prioritize here. Prioritize Early Access will begin on June 30, 2023. For more information on LinkSquares’ AI-powered technology platform, visit https://linksquares.com.

LinkSquares:

LinkSquares is the AI-powered legal technology partner for nearly 1,000 in-house teams, including Wayfair, ProPharma, TIME, The Boston Celtics, and Commvault. Its market-leading, AI-powered contract lifecycle management, and legal task management solutions surface business intelligence with speed, accuracy, and scale. Chief Legal Officers and their teams rely on the company’s custom-built technology to centralize collaboration, streamline workloads, and provide a 360-degree view of their business risks, opportunities, and results. LinkSquares saves companies hundreds of hours and millions of dollars by eliminating manual processes and reducing the need for outside counsel. Headquartered in Boston, LinkSquares is consistently ranked among the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., as well as a best place to work and company to watch.

For more information, visit www.linksquares.com or follow us on LinkedIn.