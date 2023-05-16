Orange Comet Partners with Mysten Labs to Launch Immersive Web3 Games on Sui Layer 1 Blockchain

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mysten Labs (“Mysten” or the “Company”), a web3 infrastructure company and developer of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain, today announced a partnership with Orange Comet, the leading next-generation gaming and entertainment studio. Through this partnership, Orange Comet will leverage Sui to launch three upcoming gaming titles: Final Stardust (May 18), Degens & Dragons (May 31), and The Walking Dead: Lands (June 8).

Founded in 2020, Orange Comet leverages innovative and imaginative technology to create next-level web3 gaming experiences for players worldwide. Led by entertainment industry veteran Dave Broome, Orange Comet is a passion-driven company creating industry-defining digital content storytelling with Hollywood-style production quality. Partnering with the biggest entertainment properties in the world, Orange Comet is a leader in creating immersive gaming experiences that foster digital ownership and endless possibilities for players.

Utilizing Sui’s unique object-based infrastructure and dynamic composability, Orange Comet will continue to create a variety of immersive, high-quality games, gaming franchises, and NFT collections, and as a part of its expansion and growth, the company is introducing a new research division called Comet Labs.

Of the three upcoming releases, The Walking Dead: Lands is an original Orange Comet owned and created project in partnership with AMC Networks, while Degens & Dragons will be a Comet Labs original title and Final Stardust is being created in partnership with Kinzora and Comet Labs.

“ Orange Comet’s mission is to leverage the game-changing aspects of the blockchain to build first-of-their-kind games and experiences for gamers around the world. Each time we have an idea for a new game, we take into deep consideration whether the game has the potential to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gamers, and if it can bring a unique dynamic to the web3 space that can push the ecosystem forward,” said Peter Morales, Chief Technology Officer & Head of Gaming at Orange Comet. “ By partnering with Mysten Labs and building on the incredible Sui blockchain, we are excited to enhance our ability to deliver best-in-class gaming experiences to our community. As part of the Sui family, we can’t wait to continue to build and work towards our goal of bringing web3 gaming to the masses.”

“ Orange Comet is on an exciting growth trajectory, with a world-class team of technologists, programmers, and artists who have designed and built some of the most fun, recognizable AAA games and entertainment IPs to date,” said Evan Cheng, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mysten Labs. “ Sui’s developer-friendly, scalable infrastructure is the perfect fit for Orange Comet’s high-tech, next-generation suite of games, including Final Stardust, Degens & Dragons, and The Walking Dead: Lands. We look forward to rolling out these awesome games to the Sui community in the coming months.”

To learn more about this partnership and the upcoming game releases, visit https://orangecomet.com/ and follow on social media @OrangeCometNft.

About Mysten Labs

Mysten Labs is a team of leading distributed systems, programming languages, and cryptography experts whose founders were senior executives of Meta’s Novi Research and lead architects of the Diem blockchain and Move programming language. The mission of Mysten Labs is to create foundational infrastructure for Web3.

Learn more: https://mystenlabs.com

About Sui

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

Learn more: https://sui.io

About Orange Comet

Orange Comet is the leading next-generation gaming and entertainment company creating immersive Web3-enabled games in partnership with the biggest entertainment properties in the world. Combining AAA games and blockchain expertise, with our award-winning creative team and Hollywood pedigree, Orange Comet has built a high-caliber and unique team of game technologists, producers, artists and programmers, working at the convergence of games, film, television, music and graphic novels.

Learn more: https://orangecomet.com/