Caesars Sportsbook Partners with Historic Racetracks Keeneland and Red Mile Ahead of Sports Betting's Launch in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legalized sports wagering is coming to Kentucky and Caesars Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), today announced agreements with Keeneland and Red Mile Gaming & Racing in Lexington. The agreements grant the operator market access to offer legalized mobile sports wagering in Kentucky and include plans to open Central Kentucky’s only brick-and-mortar retail sportsbook locations, subject to regulatory approvals from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

“ Keeneland and Red Mile are iconic horse racing venues with an important legacy in the state of Kentucky,” said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. “ Customers in the region have long enjoyed our world-class Caesars destinations and, most recently, our horse racing wagering app, Caesars Racebook. Working with these historic institutions provides an unmatched opportunity to reach sports and racing fans in the state, and we look forward to working with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission as we prepare to launch later this year.”

“ Keeneland’s venture with Caesars Sportsbook holds exciting potential and furthers our mission to introduce new audiences to horse racing,” said Keeneland President and CEO Shannon Arvin. “ Caesars is a globally respected brand, and we value their commitment to racing and their expertise in sports wagering.”

“ At Red Mile Gaming & Racing we are excited to continue introducing this historic harness track to new audiences,” commented Red Mile Chief Operating Officer Shannon Cobb. “ Opportunities with sports wagering on site, added to live racing, simulcasting, and HHR Games accomplish goals we have worked toward for several years. Our relationships with Keeneland and Caesars in this venture could not be more valued.”

These new relationships further reinforce Caesars’ commitment to horse racing and the continuous expansion of the Caesars Racebook app, facilitated through a partnership with the New York Racing Association, Inc. Caesars is the presenting sponsor of the National Horseplayers Championship hosted annually at the recently rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas, and the company also recently announced plans for a mile-long Thoroughbred racetrack with a casino and sportsbook in Columbus, Nebraska, at Harrah’s Columbus Racing & Casino, coming in 2024.

Founded by horsemen in 1936, Keeneland is a National Historic Landmark hosting boutique race meets in April and October and the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020, and 2022. Keeneland is the world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, conducting five auctions annually. Red Mile, established in 1875, is the second-oldest harness racing track in the world and a premier gaming destination in Kentucky, featuring over 950 Historical Horse Racing machines.

As part of this relationship, Caesars Sportsbook will be an official sports betting partner of Keeneland and Red Mile and offer on-track hospitality and VIP experiences at both racetracks to members of the industry-leading customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards®. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook will operate an on-premise retail sportsbook at Red Mile, subject to regulatory approvals, so guests can enjoy the excitement of sports betting, gaming, and simulcasting all under one roof.

When legalized sports wagering launches in Kentucky, Caesars Sportsbook customers above the age of 21 can tie the excitement of sports betting to unmatched rewards via Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed rewards the bettor with Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock world-class Caesars Rewards experiences and discounted getaways at Caesars Entertainment destinations across the United States.

Caesars is an industry leader in responsible gaming and continues to emphasize responsible gaming education as Caesars Sportsbook expands into new states. The company recently adopted an enhanced 21+ gaming policy that limits Caesars Rewards® accounts to individuals over 21 and, where allowed by law, limits all domestic gaming, pari-mutuel, sports, and iGaming options to those 21 and older. This 21 and older policy will apply to all sports wagering operations conducted by Caesars Sportsbook in Kentucky.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

