Jackson Lewis Turns to 8x8 XCaaS for Improved Engagement and Simplified Administration

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that national employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. has chosen the 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™) integrated cloud contact center and unified communications platform, which includes 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams and the 8x8 Contact Center solution that is certified for Teams. The 8x8 solutions will allow the firm to consolidate their technology stack while providing better IT support for its employees as well as ensuring exceptional experiences for its lawyers and clients.

Jackson Lewis is a US-based law firm focused on labor and employment law since 1958 and has more than 950 attorneys located in major cities nationwide. With its IT team also spread out across the country, managing its previous on-premises reception pods, Help Desk, and communications solution was challenging.

By moving Jackson Lewis’ cloud integration to 8x8 XCaaS, the firm will be able to manage its reception pods, Help Desk, and unified communications through a single vendor, rather than managing multiple vendors and contracts. Not only does this reduce costs, but it will simplify administrative tasks allowing the IT team to focus on more complex, time-sensitive issues. 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams also allows Jackson Lewis’ employees and contact center agents to use the familiar Teams interface that they prefer, allowing them to collaborate and engage more productively and securely.

“The complexities of managing and supporting a nation-wide workforce, and all that that entails, should not include technological challenges – especially when those challenges can have immediate, negative impacts on our teams’ ability to complete their work,” said David Jata, Chief Information Officer at Jackson Lewis. “With 8x8 XCaaS, our team is able to minimize technological challenges, through robust and accessible support resources, so they can instead focus on problem-solving for their clients. We get an integrated and unified communications platform for the firm’s reception pods and Help Desk that is tightly integrated with Microsoft Teams to meet all of our collaboration and customer engagement requirements nationwide.”

“Law-related fields inevitably come with high-stress situations – not only as it relates to the issues facing clients, but also internally managing the multiple people, teams, and technologies across a wide geographic area,” said Hunter Middleton, Chief Product Officer at 8x8, Inc. “By choosing the 8x8 XCaaS platform, Jackson Lewis is able to leverage a single solution that enhances their practice, both internally and externally. Further, by providing them with a seamless Teams integration, they are enabled to work the way they want to without worrying about reliability and business continuity on the backend.”

8x8 XCaaS includes integrated cloud contact center, business phone, video meetings, team chat, and SMS capabilities in a single-vendor solution. 8x8 XCaaS is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform™, which offers the highest levels of reliability with a financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent uptime SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution.

About 8x8 Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) is transforming the future of business communications as a leading Software as a Service provider of 8x8 XCaaS™ (eXperience Communications as a Service™), an integrated contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS solution built on one global cloud communications platform. 8x8 uniquely eliminates the silos between Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) to power the communications requirements of all employees globally as they work together to deliver differentiated customer experiences. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Jackson Lewis

Focused on labor and employment law since 1958, Jackson Lewis P.C.’s 950+ attorneys located in major cities nationwide consistently identify and respond to new ways workplace law intersects business. We help employers develop proactive strategies, strong policies and business-oriented solutions to cultivate high-functioning workforces that are engaged, stable and diverse, and share our clients' goals to emphasize inclusivity and respect for the contribution of every employee.

Additional information about the firm can be found at jacksonlewis.com.