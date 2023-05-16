Parse Biosciences Expands Global Access to Israel

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a leading provider of accessible and scalable single cell sequencing solutions, today announced an agreement with Israel-based Ornat Biochemicals and Laboratory Equipment to extend Parse’s reach in the Middle East.

“The past year has represented a considerable leap forward for Parse, with demand growing significantly for our Evercode single cell sequencing solutions,” noted Parse CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg, Ph.D. “Partnering with a premier distributor in the Middle East positions us well in the region for continued growth.”

Parse’s agreement with Ornat will give researchers in Israel access to its full single cell portfolio, including Evercode™ Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Evercode Cell Fixation, Evercode Nuclei Fixation, Gene Capture, and the Parse Biosciences data analysis solution. The agreement bolsters Parse’s plan to offer its products in key international markets.

“Parse is accelerating the pace of single cell research with its Evercode technology. We're elated to partner with them to introduce this state of the art technology to the thriving biotech community in Israel,” said Ornat CEO, Eyal Lev.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

With technology developed at The University of Washington by co-founders Alex Rosenberg and Charles Roco, Parse has raised over $50 million in capital and is now used by nearly 1,000 customers across the world. Its growing portfolio of products includes Evercode Whole Transcriptome, Evercode TCR, Gene Capture, and a data analysis solution.

Parse Biosciences is based in Seattle’s vibrant South Lake Union district, where it recently opened a 34,000 square foot headquarters and state-of-the-art laboratory. To learn more, please visit https://www.parsebiosciences.com/.