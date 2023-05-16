Disguise Announces Worldwide Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with MGA Entertainment

POWAY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Disguise, Inc., world leader in costume design and manufacturing, today announced a new multi-year contract with MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest and fastest growing toy and entertainment companies in the world, to design, manufacture and distribute costumes and dress up accessories across the globe for MGA’s hottest brands including L.O.L. Surprise!™, Rainbow High™, Little Tikes®, and Bratz®.

Disguise's exceptional attention to detail and unwavering commitment to quality make them the top choice to elevate these brands to the next level in costumes and dress-up. These innovative designs are certain to delight both kids and collectors alike, providing them with the opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters from two of MGA’s globally popular brands.

Tara Cortner, President and General Manager of Disguise, Inc., stated, "We have prior experience collaborating with MGA Entertainment and are well aware of the immense popularity of their brands in retail, as well as the fervor for dressing up as these characters." She added, "We have exciting and innovative ideas for these lines, and you can look forward to seeing them in stores and online all over the world later this year."

“We are pleased to be extending our relationship with Disguise inc. Their attention to detail and creative ideas for costumes and dress up bring a new level of interactive play to L.O.L. Surprise! and Rainbow High,” said Mindy Puente-Escalera, Senior Vice President, Global Licensing, MGA Entertainment. “It’s important to us that our brands continue to have many touchpoints allowing us to engage with our fans, and we believe these new products will be fan favorites from the start.”

Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. Disguise’s costumes and accessories for MGA Entertainment brands will be available online, at major retailers and specialty stores across the world this year.

About Disguise Inc.

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest and fastest growing privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA’s Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Micro Games of America™, Baby born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out at LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

