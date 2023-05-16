Happy V Launches Dr-formulated D-Mannose + Cranberry Stick Packs to Help with UTIs, Immunity and Hydration

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Happy V, the women’s wellness pioneer in the urinary and vaginal health categories, announces the launch of its doctor-formulated D-Mannose + Cranberry Stick Packs that provide all-natural, holistic support for optimal urinary tract health. The new product comes in Strawberry flavor, is packaged in convenient on-the-go powder stick packs and is perfectly portioned and dosed according to clinical studies.

Happy V's D-Mannose + Cranberry Stick Packs are designed for intervention and protection. The formula is fortified with Pacran®, a unique and clinically-proven cranberry blend that prevents urinary tract infections. The new product also contains immune-boosting ingredients and electrolytes to reinforce the body's natural defenses and hydration levels.

“We're really excited to bring this product to market because UTIs are one of the most frequent clinical bacterial infections in women, accounting for nearly 25% of all infections,” said Daniella Levy, co-founder and CEO of Happy V. “We recognize the unique challenges that women face when it comes to their vaginal and urinary health and our extensive knowledge in the space allows us to provide effective and targeted solutions.”

Happy V's D-Mannose + Cranberry Stick Packs are formulated with a concentrated dose of high-quality ingredients that flush out and prevent UTI-causing bacteria, supported by Vitamin C and electrolytes to reinforce your body's natural immune system. The product is intended to be taken at the first sign of UTI symptoms or after life events that can increase risk for urinary infection such as travel, changes in daily routines and more frequent sex. For optimal results, the brand recommends taking this proactively three times a week, to protect your immune and urinary system from harmful bacteria.

ABOUT HAPPY V

Happy V is a wellness company committed to creating scientifically-sound products and educational content to help women lead healthier and more empowered lives. Their team of experts combined their years of experience in manufacturing, science, and healthcare to move the needle forward in women’s health. Happy V experienced first-hand the gaps that exist in meeting vaginal health needs in the 21st century. Happy V was created in order to deliver high-quality information about vaginal health, along with better products to improve the lives of women.