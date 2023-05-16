RealManage Selects Nordis Technologies to Streamline and Personalize Communications for More Than 1 Million Owners at 3,000+ HOAs and Community Associations

PLANO, Texas & CORAL SPRINGS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealManage LLC, an industry leader in community association management services, is leveraging Nordis Technologies’ cloud-based omnichannel technology solution to manage owner communications for more than 3,000 residential associations. Moving from an in-house operation, RealManage now relies on Nordis Technologies’ patented Expresso™ customer communications management platform integrated with print/mail services to produce and distribute welcome letters, governance documents and other HOA-related communications.

“Because of our accelerated growth, we needed a partner with state-of-the-art capabilities to accommodate high volumes and a wide variety of communications at a rapidly increasing rate. With Nordis Technologies, we can produce and scale timely, customized, branded communications that ensure owners stay up to date on association news, community events and announcements,” said Jennifer Jordan, RealManage’s Executive Vice President of Operations.

U.S. homeowners increasingly count on these communications to keep them current about membership meetings, board elections, budget materials, assessments and other vital information. More than 1 in 4 Americans, or roughly 74 million people, live in 358,000 homeowner associations, condominium communities, cooperatives and other planned communities, according to the Community Associations Institute. And that trend is growing: 78% of new single-family homes in 2021 were part of an HOA, up from 64% a decade earlier, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Managing rapid growth

Now the nation’s third-largest HOA/condo development management firm, RealManage is expanding through acquisitions as well as by providing technology-enabled services including owner communications to other property management companies and self-managed communities. Phasing out its internal printing operation eliminates major capital investments to upgrade printing equipment and decreases overhead in materials and personnel.

As it focuses on its key areas of expertise to drive growth, RealManage is exploring ways to further capitalize on Nordis Technologies’ innovative technology solutions for communications and payments. Two areas of immediate interest: Streamlining accounts payable through Nordis Technologies’ payments-as-a-service ExpressoAP® and shifting maintenance fee statements and check printing to the company.

“RealManage is a leader in leveraging technology to improve services and experiences for owners and their associations. Nordis Technologies shares that same passion, enabling our clients to improve their customers’ experiences even as they realize important gains in efficiency and effectiveness with our cloud technology solutions,” said Ronnie Selinger, founder and CEO of Nordis Technologies.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation's HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities. CiraConnect, RealManage's proprietary, cloud-based technology, is the most comprehensive SaaS and mobile app software provider in the community association industry.

About Nordis Technologies

Nordis Technologies is a leader in cloud-based, omnichannel customer communications management technology, integrated with digital delivery, print and mail services and payment solutions. Companies trust Nordis to drive digital transformation and improve customer experience and financial performance with Expresso™, its patented CCM platform that delivers complete control and agility for creating, managing and distributing critical digital and print communications. Nordis operates state-of-the-art digital and print production facilities in Las Vegas, Nevada and Coral Springs, Florida.