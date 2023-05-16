Transportation Security Administration Chooses SecurityScorecard to Deliver New Era of Resiliency for Critical Infrastructure

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SecurityScorecard today announced that the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has awarded a contract for SecurityScorecard subscriptions to enable pipeline and rail Owner/Operators who elect to use the subscription to more accurately monitor and assess the cyber health of their transportation systems.

SecurityScorecard’s subscription service allows Owner/Operators to voluntarily assess their cybersecurity posture with cybersecurity vulnerability monitoring, ratings, and threat intelligence. These automated capabilities enable Owner/Operators to monitor their public-facing internet applications and services.

“As cyber threats against critical infrastructure continue to escalate, fulfilling TSA's security mission requires new and innovative capabilities to stay ahead of our adversaries,” said Sonya Proctor, Assistant Administrator of the Surface Operations Office of the TSA. “This capability offers another resource that allows us to strengthen our security partnerships and represents a major step forward in our overall strategy to secure our nation's critical infrastructure.”

While use of the subscription service is not directed nor required by any TSA cybersecurity security directives, TSA’s private sector partners who elect to use the subscription will receive access to SecurityScorecard’s comprehensive security ratings and automated assessments. Owner/Operators will receive findings in patented, easy-to-understand, “A to F” graded scorecards with collaborative mechanisms to remediate observed cybersecurity risks. This allows for more effective compliance reporting, improved communication, and informed decision-making. SecurityScorecard will also provide TSA with high-level reports containing data on the cybersecurity vulnerabilities affecting the rail and pipeline sectors.

The contract was awarded to Alvarez LLC, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. This company was the prime contractor and distributor of Scorecard software.

For more information about SecurityScorecard’s security ratings platform, please visit: https://securityscorecard.com/product/security-ratings/