Foot Levelers Launches Summer 2023 Custom Orthotic Sandals, Flip-Flops and Golf Orthotics for Proprioception, Alignment and Body Performance.

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of custom-crafted custom, flexible orthotics serving multi-disciplinary professionals and clinicians, is pleased to announce its new releases for Summer 2023, including: custom orthotic sandals and flip-flops that offer fashionable comfort and support all season long and the ParFlex Plus® Orthotic for Golfers which can increase club-head velocity (CHV) by up to seven percent. Men and women benefit from improved proprioception, or the act of sensing motion and position of the body, which is a key element of athletic performance and injury prevention.

“Custom orthotics deliver great value to athletes – especially golfers – who seek improved ability to respond to position, speed and balance changes and achieve better ball control,” says Jamie Greenawalt, president, Foot Levelers. “A study showed wearing ParFlex Plus custom-fit, flexible orthotics for six weeks and before and after completing nine holes of simulated golf could increase CHV by up to three to five mph.” The custom flexible orthotic offers a unique forefoot stabilization, allowing for a stronger follow through which may increase CHV.

ParFlex Plus is clinically proven to not only help increase CHV but also intensify driving distance – improving stroke distance, typically between nine and 15 yards. The custom design includes magnets that help to increase energy and stamina on the green while concurrently reducing fatigue. As featured in all Foot Levelers custom, flexible orthotics, ParFlex Plus is built with a proprietary 3 Arch Advantage™ which provides support all three arches of the foot, which is the only way to properly address total body wellness from the ground up.

“ParFlex Plus is a great way to knock strokes off your score and is proven to advance the capabilities of both novice and experienced golfers,” continues Greenawalt. “Whether a golfer is left or right-handed, ParFlex Plus offers comfort, support and balance in all areas of the swing -- from aim and alignment to follow-though.”

Flexible, custom flip-flops are a great complement to summer sports shoes, especially for pool or beach activities where there’s more focus on fashion without sacrificing comfort and support.

Greenawalt adds, “Waterproof and custom-made to your feet, our flip-flops can reduce the risk of plantar fasciitis. Your feet will say ‘thank you’ when they experience our 3 Arch Advantage that includes a high-quality mid-layer for shock absorption on heel-strike that results in a softer, more comfortable experience than over-the-counter products. Whether you are on the golf course or the boardwalk this summer, Foot Levelers can help you start off on the right foot!”

Foot Levelers, the world’s leading provider of hand-crafted custom orthotics, has been serving healthcare professionals since 1952. Stabilizing orthotics help properly support the feet, knees, hips, pelvis and spine by providing a balanced and symmetrical foundation. Foot Levelers orthotics are proven to reduce LBP by 34.5%. Visit www.footlevelers.com; and follow on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@FootLevelers).