Picsart Launches ‘Spaces’, In-App Communities for Creative Connection and Collaboration

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Picsart, the world’s leading digital creation platform, today announced Spaces — a new feature that allows users to interact within interest-driven communities by browsing, posting and engaging with visual content. Available within the app and desktop web, Spaces makes creative collaboration, learning and content discovery easier. It also makes Picsart one of the first major design platforms to offer an embedded forum experience, redefining what it means to be an all-in-one creative editor.

Live to millions of users, popular Spaces so far include Generative AI, Pets, K-Pop and Nature Photography, as well as communities dedicated to learning certain new Picsart features, such as AI Replace.

To date, the feature is seeing engagement rates double the industry standard, with Spaces users generating 15x more content and experiencing 20x more post engagement across the Picsart platform.

“What makes us unique is our vibrant global community – but, with millions of users comes different topics and passions driving content creation on our platform,” said Boris Park, Picsart’s VP of Product. “Spaces is about taking these interests and giving our users the ability to connect with other like-minded creators. To get inspired, learn and collaborate around the things they love, and find their own little pocket of community within Picsart.”

From day one, Picsart has set out to build an accessible creative community where anyone can come for support, inspiration and learning. Growing into one of the largest creative communities in the world, it has remained dedicated to this goal.

"The first thing I fell in love with, and why I continue to love Picsart, is the community itself,” said Picsart user @hey_its_me_april. “Encouragement from others is so valuable and helps you grow as an artist. And because we all have preferred tools and styles, being able to go through questions and experiences with other artists is really fun.”

“I had limited technical skills when I joined Spaces just a few months ago, and it’s been wonderful in providing a hands-on learning experience,” said Picsart user @kaiakreations. “Remember that excitement of opening your first box of giant crayons in kindergarten? Get ready. Spaces is your grown up box of crayons.”

Currently, Spaces is available across all platforms in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand and Australia. Looking ahead, the company plans to roll out the feature to the entire platform and give users the ability to create, moderate and grow their own Spaces.

About Picsart

Picsart is the world’s largest digital creation platform. Its AI-powered tools allow creators of all levels to design, edit, draw and share photo and video content. Picsart has amassed one of the largest open-source content collections in the world, including photos, stickers, backgrounds, templates, and more. Used by consumers, marketers, content creators and businesses, Picsart is used for both personal and professional design. Available on mobile and web, Picsart offers its world class image editing and processing tools to businesses through APIs and an SDK. Headquartered in Miami, with offices around the world, Picsart is backed by SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, DCM Ventures, Insight Partners, and others. Download the app or visit picsart.com for more information.