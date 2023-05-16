GrowthZone Announces Strategic Investment from Lead Edge Capital

NISSWA, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GrowthZone, a leading provider of membership management software to non-profit associations, announced a strategic growth investment from Lead Edge Capital, a technology-focused investment fund that has invested in leading companies such as Duo Security, Toast, Spotify, Wise, Alibaba Group, and Grafana.

GrowthZone’s Association Management Software is used by associations across dozens of industries including business, chambers of commerce, real estate, construction, transportation, medical, and others. GrowthZone AMS unlocks the full potential of member-based organizations with an integrated solution that combines a powerful CRM, marketing automation tools, member engagement solutions, and payments. By seamlessly integrating with core processes, it empowers associations to optimize operations and scale efficiently, effectively, and sustainably – enabling staff to focus on reaching strategic goals and fulfilling their core mission.

“Since inception, GrowthZone has been laser-focused on helping associations grow and bolster member engagement by providing the must-have technology engine that streamlines operations. Our partnership with Lead Edge will allow GrowthZone to accelerate our mission of providing market leading solutions to our growing customer base of over 4,000 associations,” said GrowthZone CEO Lisa Barnett.

“GrowthZone is in the business of helping non-profit associations grow their membership and fully realize their purpose. Over the course of nearly two decades, the company has developed an exceptional brand in its core industries, which has led to strong traction in new and exciting areas,” said Dan Lynn, Partner at Lead Edge Capital.

The investment follows significant momentum for GrowthZone, which has achieved record revenue growth in recent years.

Nadavon Capital Partners will be participating with Lead Edge Capital in the investment. Romir Bosu, of Nadavon Capital Partners, will join GrowthZone as its Executive Chairman. “GrowthZone has a great heritage of product innovation and an obsession with their customers. Over the years they have developed a truly end-to-end software platform and integrated payments solution that is mission-critical. I am thrilled to closely partner with the Lead Edge and GrowthZone teams in this next phase of growth.”

William Blair acted as exclusive financial advisor to GrowthZone on the transaction. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor to Lead Edge Capital.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone is a leading provider of Association Management Software, helping over 4,000 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate additional revenue, engage and communicate with members, and streamline day-to-day operations. For more information, visit https://www.growthzone.com/.

About Lead Edge Capital

Lead Edge Capital is a growth stage investment fund with $5 billion of capital raised since inception, and portfolio companies across the internet, software, consumer, and tech-enabled services sectors. The firm has invested in market leading businesses including Alibaba Group, Asana, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Duo Security, Grafana, Revenue Analytics, Spotify, Toast, and Wise. Lead Edge Capital offers its entrepreneurs flexible capital and extensive domain expertise via its robust Limited Partner Network, a global advisory group of leading executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world's most successful companies. Lead Edge Capital leverages its LPs to connect companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate success. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York City and Santa Barbara, California.