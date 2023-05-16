Trusted Wealth Partners Selects Commonwealth to Enhance Client Experience and Grow Its Business

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces that Trusted Wealth Partners has joined its network of financial advisors. The long-time Securities America, Inc., practice brings nearly $465 million in client assets to Commonwealth. Based in Omaha, Nebraska, the firm includes partners Clint J. Eikmeier, CPA, Jim Lammers, CFP®, CLU®, ChFC®, BFA, Mark Slattery, CFS®, Matt Peters, CFP®, Nathan Brobst, CFP®, CExP, and a seven-person support staff.

A full-service, fee-based advisory business, Trusted Wealth Partners’ mission is to help clients achieve and maintain financial independence over multiple generations by building truly personal relationships based on trust and exceptional service. Using a team approach that exposes its varied-aged client base to both its senior and next-gen advisors, the firm provides complete investment management, financial planning, retirement and estate planning, and insurance services to address all aspects of a client’s financial life. To learn more about the firm, visit https://www.trustedwealthpartners.com/.

“We pride ourselves on building deep relationships with our clients. We understand them on a personal level and customize services to ensure that we are setting each of them up for ongoing success,” said Slattery. The team was motivated to find a long-term partner with the same approach. It was drawn to Commonwealth’s commitment to providing specific support—including advanced planning and investment management and research—to help reach its growth goals.

Commonwealth’s integrated technology will benefit Trusted Wealth Partner’s advisors and staff alike, enhancing turnaround times and client experiences. “The efficiencies Commonwealth creates will make it easier to do business, allowing us to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time working with clients, many of whom have complex investment management and financial planning needs,” added Slattery. Commonwealth’s 2:1 advisor-to-staff ratio* was another draw, which allows home office staff to give personalized assistance to advisors as needed.

“We’re eager to support Trusted Wealth Partners as it continues growing its business organically,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal and chief business development officer at Commonwealth. “Commonwealth will provide the flexibility, reliability, and additional resources the team needs to add efficiency and ease to its business, allowing for more time with clients.”

“Trusted Wealth Partners was searching for a firm where it could grow its practice for the long term, and we are honored it selected Commonwealth as its partner of choice,” Hajjar added.

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth Financial Network “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Nine Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,100 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $242.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score among independent advisors in the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2018‒2022 U.S. Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies. Presented on July 6, 2022, for January to May 2022, it is based on responses from 3,039 advisors employed by or affiliated with the firms included in the study. Not indicative of the firm’s future performance. Your experience may vary. Use of study results in promotional materials is subject to a license fee. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

*As of 12/31/2022