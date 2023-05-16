Bidgely Revolutionizes Grid Planning, EV Analytics and Non-Wire Alternatives for Utilities with Behind-the-Meter ‘8760 Energy Insights’

Bidgely's 8760 Energy Model enables utilities to track customer energy use on an ongoing and iterative basis for all 8,760 hours of the year. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bidgely, a leading provider of AI-powered energy intelligence solutions, has unveiled its cutting-edge approach to grid planning, electric vehicle (EV) analytics, non-wire alternatives (NWA) and load forecasting that provides utilities with behind-the-meter energy intelligence for all 8,760 hours of the year. Using Bidgely’s “8760 Energy Model,” utilities can track customer energy use on an ongoing and iterative basis, gaining a comprehensive understanding of customer energy consumption and lifestyle patterns over time.

With granular insights into how the load curve of each customer contributes to the grid, utilities have enhanced ability to identify trends, predict future grid patterns, encourage grid-stabilizing customer behaviors and better understand the load impact on grid-facing assets, such as distribution transformers, feeders and substations.

“Energy consumption is constantly changing. As a result, utilities must develop agile responses to evolving pressures on the grid,” said Abhay Gupta, CEO of Bidgely. “Our 8760 insights let utilities see their grids in high definition across time. They can use this insight to develop new rates, products, services and infrastructure investments that deliver greater value on both sides of the meter.”

Bidgely's 8760 granularity provides detailed information about customers' energy consumption patterns, broken down by hour and by 12 different appliance types (including EV and solar), across different geographic areas and rate plans. This level of analysis enables utilities to identify emerging trends and plan more strategically for grid management, especially in the face of challenges such as distributed energy resources (DERs), EVs and extreme weather events that can affect the predictability of the grid.

With 8760 intelligence, utilities can explore non-wire alternatives for managing the grid and more effectively target customers with load shifting programs. Additionally, these insights can be leveraged to better understand the relationship between temperature and grid capacity, which can help utilities better prepare for future heat waves and other extreme weather events that could strain the grid.

Connect with Bidgely

Bidgely, a Founding Sponsor of AESP’s EVDX Solutions Lab, will be in Detroit, Michigan, June 5 - 6, demonstrating the use of 8760 EV analytics to reveal current penetration as well as growth patterns to inform better infrastructure upgrade planning and program design. During the session, Scrutinizing the Customer Journey: The Ups and Downs of Searching for EV Solutions, Maria Kretzing, Head of Innovation at Bidgely, will explore how utilities can educate potential EV buyers on the benefits of EV ownership as well as the options for in-home charging support.

Bidgely will also be at EEI 2023 June 11 - 13 in Austin, Texas, to discuss the importance of understanding not only DER and EV hotspots, but also how the increased penetration of renewable energy fundamentally changes the timing of daily peaks and shapes of load curves. Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta will join the IEI Management Committee & Technology Company Executive Dialogue sharing his perspective on designing demand flexible programs for enhanced utility operations.

To learn more about building a territory-wide, bottom-up data foundation, download the AI-Powered Data Analytics Playbook: Better Grid Outcomes Through Behind-The-Meter 8760 Intelligence.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI™ Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data - such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions - into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a Distributed Energy Resources (DER) and Grid Edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, EV detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and TOU rate designs. Bidgely’s UtilityAI™ energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation, consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 17 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.