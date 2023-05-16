Toast and The Nirvana Group Announce Expanded Partnership, Product Launches in Oklahoma and New Mexico

ASPEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toast, a multi-state-operating cannabis brand that has been crafting exceptional pre-rolls since 2017, and The Nirvana Group, a premier diversified cannabis company with operations in Oklahoma and New Mexico, are proud to announce they are entering into an expanded, robust partnership to bring innovative new offerings to patients and consumers in both New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The two companies first began working together in 2021, with The Nirvana Group’s wholesale operation, Argent Cannabis, signing on as Toast’s Oklahoma distribution partner. As part of their latest collaboration, The Nirvana Group will assume the role of Toast’s manufacturing partner in Oklahoma, as well as in New Mexico, marking the latter brand’s first foray into the state’s year-old adult-use market. The partnership will also see the development of both new and state-exclusive products, as well as the manufacturing of longtime favorites.

“We at Toast set ourselves apart in the market through our commitment to thoughtfully selected genetics, high-quality flower and impeccably crafted pre-rolls. Expanding our partnership with The Nirvana Group in the Oklahoma medical market, and collaborating with them to launch in the thriving adult-use market of New Mexico, allows us to reach new audiences and continue on our path in becoming a leading national pre-roll brand,” said Punit Seth, Toast Co-founder and CEO.

In Oklahoma, The Nirvana Group will manufacture and distribute Toast Infused Pre-Rolls, which include a Live Resin infusion, as well as a Distillate + Terpenes infusion (high potency distillate—with an added punch of aromatic terpenes). They will also launch a new Oklahoma-exclusive product, TKO by Toast (1 gram infused pre-rolls that pack a classic one-two punch, Toast flower bathed in a potent infusion), and introduce Toast Classic Minis (.35 gram versions of Toast Classic pre-rolls) to the state’s medical dispensaries.

In New Mexico, The Nirvana Group will manufacture Toast Infused Pre-Rolls (both Distillate and Live Resin), as well as Toast Classic Minis and Toast Classic Pre-Rolls (1 gram and 1/2 gram), which feature some of the most highly coveted strains on the market, available in Sativa, Indica and Hybrid varieties. New products for future launches are also in the works.

“The Nirvana Group places a great deal of value in our professional relationship with Toast, a top quality pre-roll brand with established national status leading one of the fast growing categories in cannabis. We’re very happy to work with Toast on an even more intensive level by manufacturing their signature products in our home state of Oklahoma, and helping to launch the brand in New Mexico,” said The Nirvana Group CEO Arshad Lasi. “Both states have savvy and curious patients and consumers who can appreciate all that Toast products have to offer and their unrivaled quality.”

Consumers can find Toast products in dispensaries throughout Oklahoma, including The Nirvana Group’s line of stores, and can expect to find Toast products in New Mexico dispensaries this summer.

Visit cannabis.wetoast.com and wetoast.com for more information on Toast; follow Toast on Instagram, @wetoast and @enjoy.toast. Visit https://argentcannabis.com and https://www.nirvanacompanies.com/ for more information on The Nirvana Group, their distribution network and family of dispensaries.

About The Nirvana Group

Founded, owned, and operated by the Lasi family, The Nirvana Group has blossomed into one of the largest and most rapidly growing vertically integrated cannabis companies in Oklahoma, and they also have expanded into New Mexico. Their operations include a 30-acre cultivation and extraction facility; a 3,000 square foot processing facility featuring extraction and distillation capabilities, as well as a commercial kitchen to produce beverages and edibles; Nirvana Distribution, a 10,000 square foot warehouse that is one the largest Smoke Shop, Glass, Paper, Vaporizer, and Packaging distributors in Oklahoma, servicing more than 500 dispensaries for their ancillary products; and Argent Cannabis Distribution, the only cannabis cash & carry concept in Oklahoma and the wholesale distribution company for Nirvana Group’s diverse portfolio of cannabis brands, which range from vapes to pre-rolls to edibles and beverages to concentrates on more. Argent Cannabis Distribution is headquartered in a 10,000 square foot facility; they work with more than 30 brands and are home to nearly 1,000 SKUs. The Nirvana Group also owns an ever-expanding list of dispensaries. For more information, visit https://www.nirvanacompanies.com/.

About Toast:

Founded by ex-Bridgewater Associates alumnus Punit Seth, former Accenture Executive Shovahn Rincón and Former Global CMO of Anheuser Busch InBev Chris Burggraeve, Toast was born in 2017 in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. Toast’s signature cannabis pre-rolls elevate every moment with the perfect high, unmatched craftsmanship, and a touch of luxury.

An exhilarating blend of sin and soul, Toast is rooted in the spirit of the fresh Rocky Mountain air and infused with the indulgence of Aspen’s social scene. In that sweet spot, they have cultivated a premium cannabis experience unlike any other—one that honors the rich tradition and heritage of the plant.

Pairing heirloom strains with modern genetics, Toast works with local farms to hand-select only the most coveted flowers—bursting with aromatic terpenes and cultivated in mineral-rich soil—for a distinct terroir and a timeless euphoria with every perfectly dosed pre-roll.

Toast is founded on the belief that greater diversity makes for a more sophisticated finished product, a more beautiful celebration, and a greater world. Toast is focused on creating an inclusive and equitable environment within the cannabis industry and selects business partners who share its ethos. Celebrate Life in Full Spectrum.

Learn more about Toast at Cannabis.WeToast.com and discover their mindfully curated line of full spectrum hemp products at WeToast.com.