Leading Digital Asset Management Platform Orange Logic Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Bregal Sagemount

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orange Logic, a leading provider of digital asset management (“DAM”) software, today announced that it has received a significant investment from Bregal Sagemount (“Sagemount”), a leading growth-focused private equity firm.

Orange Logic’s CortexTM platform is used by some of the world’s largest companies to streamline their DAM processes, improving marketing efficiency and unlocking growth opportunities. This partnership with Sagemount allows Orange Logic to continue evolving its DAM technology and better support marketing and media management teams worldwide.

“This investment comes on the heels of Orange Logic’s remarkable growth over the past few years – which wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible work of our talented team and passionate customers,” says Karl Facredyn, Founder and CEO of Orange Logic. “Their focus on solving important problems that affect nearly every digital-first organization is what has made us a leader in DAM software. We’re excited to partner with Sagemount to continue empowering our employees to serve our customers and grow our market presence.”

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Karl and the Orange Logic team and look forward to building upon the impressive product suite that Cortex offers to some of the world’s largest enterprises,” said Adam Fuller, Partner at Sagemount.

“Orange Logic has an impressive track record of highly-efficient, self-funded growth that perfectly aligns with Sagemount’s operating philosophy of scaling best-in-class software businesses,” added Sandeep Swaminathan, Operating Partner at Sagemount.

Will Breskman, Vice President at Sagemount, noted, “As management of digital assets continues to become more complex, solutions like Orange Logic have become increasingly necessary. Karl’s product-led vision and focus on customer satisfaction have put Orange Logic in an incredible position and we’re excited to be able to partner with the company at a pivotal time in its growth trajectory.”

Sagemount’s investment was led by Adam Fuller, Sandeep Swaminathan, Will Breskman, and Nihar Sheth. Sagemount was advised by Goodwin Procter. Orange Logic was advised by Capstone Partners and Fortis LLP.

About Orange Logic

Founded in 2000 by Karl Facredyn, Orange Logic is a leading provider of digital asset management and workflow automation software to enterprise clients in a wide variety of industries. Orange Logic’s mission-critical CortexTM solution allows customers to manage their digital files and maintain brand consistency from one central hub to reduce workload and complexity for their marketing teams. With offices in three countries and over 110 employees, Orange Logic is proud to service blue-chip enterprise clients globally including many of the Fortune 500. For more information, visit the Orange Logic website: www.orangelogic.com.

About Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a leading growth-focused private capital firm with more than $6.5 billion of capital raised. The firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount has invested in over 70 companies in a variety of sectors, including software, information / data services, financial technology & specialty finance, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT, and business & consumer services. The firm has offices in New York, Palo Alto, and Dallas. For more information, visit the Sagemount website: www.sagemount.com or follow us on LinkedIn.