CORRECTING and REPLACING KIOXIA First to Launch Data Center NVMe E3.S SSDs on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth paragraph of release dated May 16, 2023, KIOXIA CD7 Series data center-class should read: NVMe 1.4 (instead of NVMe 2.0).

The updated release reads:

KIOXIA FIRST TO LAUNCH DATA CENTER NVME E3.S SSDS ON HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SYSTEMS

KIOXIA CD7 Series EDSFF E3.S Form Factor Drives Now Shipping on Select HPE Servers and Storage

KIOXIA America, Inc. today announced that its lineup of CD7 Series Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S NVMe™ SSDs are first to ship1 on servers and storage from Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

The industry’s first2 EDSFF drives designed with PCIe® 5.0 technology, KIOXIA CD7 E3.S SSDs increase flash storage density per drive for optimized power efficiency and rack consolidation2. HPE ProLiant Gen11 servers, HPE Alletra 4000 data storage servers and the HPE Synergy 480 Gen11 Compute Module are enabled with the latest PCIe 5.0 interface, enabling up to twice the performance over PCIe 4.0, and come with optionally equipped EDSFF E3.S drive bays.

As a natural evolution of the 2.5-inch form factor3, EDSFF E3.S is designed for the needs of high performance flash storage. E3.S enables more dense, efficient deployments in the same rack unit compared to 2.5-inch drives, while improving cooling and thermal characteristics and raising capacities by up to 1.5 – 2x.

“HPE is pleased to work with KIOXIA to offer new CD7 Series EDSFF E3 SSDs to our customers, bringing high performance to our latest generation server and storage product lines,” said Jim Jackson, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Together, the two companies are focused on continuing to innovate and deliver solutions that improve application performance and efficiency benefits, while lowering TCO.”

Available in capacities from 1,920 - 7,680 gigabytes (GB), KIOXIA CD7 Series data center-class NVMe 1.4 SSDs conform to the EDSFF E3.S specification and feature read-intensive 1 DWPD5 endurance.

“At KIOXIA, we are committed to working closely with HPE to deliver greater performance, reliability and value through our SSD product portfolio,” said Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager, SSD Business Unit, KIOXIA America, Inc. “EDSFF and PCIe 5.0 technologies are transforming the way storage is deployed, and our CD7 Series SSDs are the first to deliver these technologies on HPE’s next-generation systems.”

For more information about KIOXIA SSDs available for HPE server and storage platforms, please visit: https://americas.kioxia.com/en-us/business/ssd/oem/hpe.html.

About KIOXIA America, Inc.

KIOXIA America, Inc. is the U.S.-based subsidiary of KIOXIA Corporation, a leading worldwide supplier of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). From the invention of flash memory to today’s breakthrough BiCS FLASH™ 3D technology, KIOXIA continues to pioneer innovative memory, SSD and software solutions that enrich people's lives and expand society's horizons. The company's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, SSDs, automotive, and data centers. For more information, please visit KIOXIA.com.

© 2023 KIOXIA America, Inc. All rights reserved. Information in this press release, including product pricing and specifications, content of services, and contact information is current and believed to be accurate on the date of the announcement, but is subject to change without prior notice. Technical and application information contained here is subject to the most recent applicable KIOXIA product specifications.

Notes:

1: As of May 16, 2023, based on publicly available information

2: As of October 25, 2021, based on industry survey of publicly available information

3: Compared to 2.5-inch form factor SSDs.

4: 2.5-inch indicates the form factor of the SSD and not its physical size.

5: DWPD: Drive Write(s) Per Day. One full drive write per day means the drive can be written and re-written to full capacity once a day every day under the specified workload for the specified lifetime. Actual results may vary due to system configuration, usage and other factors.

Definition of capacity: KIOXIA Corporation defines a megabyte (MB) as 1,000,000 bytes, a gigabyte (GB) as 1,000,000,000 bytes and a terabyte (TB) as 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1Gb = 2^30 bits = 1,073,741,824 bits, 1GB = 2^30 bytes = 1,073,741,824 bytes and 1TB = 2^40 bytes = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system, and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary.

HPE and ProLiant are registered trademarks of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and/or its affiliates.

ALLETRA is a trademark of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

The NVMe word mark is a registered or unregistered trademark or service mark of NVM Express, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Unauthorized use strictly prohibited.

PCIe is a registered trademark of PCI-SIG.

All other company names, product names and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.