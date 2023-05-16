ezCater Brings Wawa’s Signature Sizzli® Sandwich and Hoagies to Workplaces Across the Mid-Atlantic and Florida

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ezCater, the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions, and Wawa Inc. today announced the launch of all Wawa locations on the ezCater marketplace. Now, workplaces can order Wawa’s signature breakfast sandwiches, like the Sizzli®, and hoagies, from 1,000 store locations across Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, and Washington, D.C.

​“Thanks to this new partnership with ezCater, we now have the ability to reach more business customers with our fresh offers, perfect for breakfast, meetings, and corporate events,” said Steve Hackett, Director of Digital Experience, Wawa. “We see this as a great way to provide even more convenience to the business community.”

In a recent survey, ezCater found that 67% of workers believe that skipping breakfast negatively affects their productivity in the workplace. Still, 60% of them skip breakfast two or more days per week, creating a big opportunity for employers to improve productivity by providing breakfast. With ezCater, Wawa can now reach these valuable business customers investing in food for work. Their catering menu includes a variety of breakfast, coffee, and lunch items, which come individually packaged or in trays, depending on the workplace’s needs.

“Our customers count on us to provide a variety of reliable caterers for all of their food for work needs, whether that’s for breakfast meetings, daily employee lunches, or anything in between,” said Mike O’Hanlon, Chief Partnership Officer, ezCater. “Wawa's iconic lunch staples and breakfast options like the Sizzli® make them fan-favorites. We're so excited to now be able to offer Wawa Catering to ezCater customers.”

ezCater has more than 100,000 restaurants and caterers on its platform, from local independent restaurants to national chains. With its extensive expertise in corporate food solutions, ezCater helps its restaurant partners manage, analyze, and grow their catering businesses. To learn more about the ezCater Catering Growth Platform, visit www.ezcater.com/grow.

To place a catering order from Wawa, visit www.ezcater.com/brand/wawa-1.

Methodology

In March of 2023, ezCater surveyed 500 workers nationwide, that work onsite in a business office or hybrid, to analyze the role breakfast has on employee health, productivity, and satisfaction.

About ezCater

ezCater is the most trusted provider of corporate food solutions. With a network of more than 100,000 restaurants across the US on its platform, ezCater provides flexible and scalable food solutions for everything from recurring employee meals to one-off events such as sales calls and board meetings. ezCater is purpose-built for food for work and supported by best-in-class customer service, enabling companies to centralize and manage their food spend in a single, customizable platform. To explore corporate food solutions or place a catering order, visit www.ezcater.com.

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and “certified” process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960s, Grahame Wood, George’s grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. Forbes.com Ranks Wawa as #24 of America’s Largest Private Companies in 2021 and #12 on Forbes 100 Halo List in 2022. For more information, visit us on www.wawa.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat at @wawa.