Quantum Health earns Great Place to Work certification!

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Health, the leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company, announced today it has been certified as a Great Place To Work®. This prestigious award is based entirely on employees’ evaluation of their experience working at Quantum Health. This year, 85% of employees said it’s a great place to work – higher than the average U.S. company, at 57%. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that the certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Quantum Health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

Healthcare is complicated, and Quantum Health’s vision is that no one navigate the cost and complexity alone. As an independent healthcare navigator for more than 20 years, the company has helped guide over 2.7 million members and over 500 self-insured employer clients on their benefits plans. To realize better healthcare outcomes, drive cost savings and deliver an overall better experience for members, Quantum Health’s team of specially trained care coordinators (or Healthcare Warriors®) — including claims specialists, nurses and benefits professionals — leverage the latest in technology and intercept members early in their healthcare journey through the company’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model. Warriors collaborate and support members across a range of services – from claims management, plan insurance and point solutions, to pre- and post-hospital admission, pharmaceutical support and more.

Quantum Health creates a diverse and inclusive culture that fosters belonging and mutual respect — one where employees from all backgrounds are valued and given opportunities to achieve their full potential. Quantum Health works to provide resources to help each Warrior be at their best both personally and professionally with opportunities to advance their careers and by providing mental, physical and financial wellbeing support. Guided by the company’s core values, employees are active within the company through employee resource groups and other programs, and within the local community by giving back through philanthropic volunteerism and fundraising for nonprofits like the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels, improving the quality of life for members, neighbors and each other.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified™, as it acknowledges the importance we put in prioritizing our employees and culture every day,” said Veronica Knuth, Chief People Officer for Quantum Health. “Our Healthcare Warriors ensure our members, clients and providers feel loved and cared for during some of the most difficult healthcare journeys. We are proud to see in these results that our diverse group of employees feel equally valued, rewarded and cared for and that they not only enjoy Quantum Health’s compassionate and fun culture, but feel there are opportunities for them to grow here. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition.”

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company that delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Dublin, Ohio. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, and a Great Place To Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. Quantum Health has consistently been named one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies by the Women Presidents Organization, and Columbus Business First has consecutively honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

Learn more about Quantum Health by visiting Quantum-Health.com, explore career opportunities at Quantum Health Careers and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place To Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.