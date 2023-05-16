Genesis Bank Forges Partnership Between California State University, Fullerton, and Excess Telecom to Address the Gaps in Access to Internet and Technology for Disadvantaged Households

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Bank (“Genesis” or the “Bank”) announced today that it has forged yet another partnership to address the lack of access to internet and technology, this time between California State University, Fullerton (“CSUF”) and Excess Telecom (“Excess”). In the Fall of 2022, Genesis entered into an agreement to be the exclusive banking distribution partner of Excess Telecom, an officially licensed nationwide provider of the Affordable Connectivity Program (“ACP”), a government program operated by the Federal Communications Commission, offering discounted internet access and low-cost tablets to low- to moderate- income (“LMI”) households. As one of only two diverse, multiracial Minority Depository Institutions (“MDI”) out of approximately 4,700 banks in the U.S., Genesis Bank has leveraged its collaboration with educational, collegiate, municipal, and philanthropic focused community organizations located predominantly in the Bank’s Southern California markets to address the digital gap that exists in diverse minority and LMI communities. Such efforts have led Genesis Bank to play a key role in facilitating this partnership between CSUF and Excess Telecom focused on bringing discounted broadband internet connectivity to qualified enrolled students, their respective households, and the Fullerton community. CSUF and Excess have already held numerous ACP enrollment events on campus, with many more planned throughout the semester. Students who currently receive a Pell grant, students or community members who are income-eligible, and individuals who receive government assistance from programs such as CalFresh, MediCal, MediCare, SNAP, and others are able to qualify for the ACP.

Stephen H. Gordon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Bank, stated, “We are excited for the significant progress we’ve made with Excess Telecom towards bridging the information and technology gap that prominently exists in the underserved and disadvantaged LMI communities across Southern California. As the exclusive banking distribution partner of Excess Telecom, our recent collaboration with CSUF is a testament of our ongoing commitment to serving our communities. Through the collective efforts of the Genesis Bank Institute for Entrepreneurship, our business incubator and advisory division, and the Genesis For Good Foundation, our 501(c)(3) public charity that supports financial literacy, mentorships, economic and workforce development, internships, and technical assistance, we look forward to building upon our partnership with Excess and expanding our reach into the LMI, disadvantaged, and minority communities across Southern California.”

Art Felix, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for Excess Telecom, said, “There is a growing concern among secondary education institutions regarding the availability of internet connectivity for students. By partnering with Cal State Fullerton to provide resources that allow their students to connect both on and off-campus, we are narrowing the digital divide and creating a climate where our leaders of tomorrow can thrive.”

Rommel Hidalgo, Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at California State University, Fullerton, stated, “We are committed to bridging the digital divide and fostering full inclusion by providing devices and access to a comprehensive technology ecosystem for all students at CSUF. Through our partnership with Excess Telecom, we’ve already connected several hundred students on our campus and hope to connect more this semester.”

To learn more about Genesis Bank, the Genesis Bank Institute for Entrepreneurship, and the Genesis For Good Foundation, please visit www.mygenesisbank.com. More details on the ACP and Excess Telecom, including program eligibility, can be found at www.excesstelecom.com. To discover more information about California State University, Fullerton, please visit www.fullerton.edu.

About Genesis Bank

Genesis Bank is a California state chartered commercial bank, organized by a group of highly experienced and successful bankers, investors, and business professionals. The Bank focuses on serving the financial needs of small to mid-sized businesses and owners, and investors in income-producing multifamily and commercial real estate located in the Bank’s Target Markets of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. Additionally, Genesis Bank is designated by the FDIC as a Minority Depository Institution (“MDI”), and is one of only two diverse, multiracial MDIs in the U.S. The Bank is powered by GenTeckSM, a groundbreaking combination of best-in-class technologies, which are tightly integrated to give clients a seamless, digital first, and transparent experience. The Bank’s products, services, and solutions primarily include traditional commercial business, Small Business Administration (SBA), income property, and owner-occupied commercial real estate loan and deposit products, as well as treasury management, escrow, and Section 1031 exchange services and solutions. Genesis Bank is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and can be found online at www.mygenesisbank.com. Genesis is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC.

About Excess Telecom

Excess Telecom is a service provider for the government-funded Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). The ACP is a government benefit program operated by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) that provides discounts on monthly broadband Internet service and certain connected devices. The ACP provides discounts of up to $30 per eligible household on monthly broadband Internet access service (or up to $75 per eligible household on Tribal lands) and up to $100 on certain connected devices (with a required co-payment of between $10 and $50). ACP service and device discounts cannot be transferred to another household or individual. Eligible households are limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount. Rates and device discounts available for qualified customers only. Visit www.excesstelecom.com for full eligibility requirements, service agreement, coverage map, and program details.

About California State University, Fullerton

The largest university in the CSU and the only campus in Orange County, Cal State Fullerton offers 110 degree programs and Division 1 athletics. Recognized as a national model for supporting student success, CSUF excels with innovative, high-impact educational practices, including faculty-student collaborative research, study abroad and competitive internships. Our vibrant and diverse campus is a primary driver of workforce and economic development in the region. CSUF is a top public university known for its success in supporting first-generation and underrepresented students, and preparing all students to become leaders in the global marketplace. Our It Takes a Titan campaign, a five-year $250 million comprehensive fundraising initiative, prioritizes investments in academic innovation, student empowerment, campus transformation and community enrichment. Visit fullerton.edu.