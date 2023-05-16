Aprimo and SecureCHEK AI Partner to Transform Content Operations in Pharmaceutical Industry

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aprimo, an industry-leading provider of digital asset management and marketing resource management solutions, and SecureCHEK AI, a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company, today announced their partnership to create a market-first solution that is set to optimize the entire content lifecycle for the highly regulated pharmaceutical industry. By combining Aprimo’s content operations platform with SecureCHEK AI’s AI-powered marketing solutions for regulated industries, pharmaceutical companies can now create, manage and deliver compliant content faster and more efficiently.

“The pharmaceutical industry is facing a content creation crisis. With increasing demand for content across channels, many organizations are unable to meet demand due to inefficient, manual operations which can often lead to launch delays, increased costs and risk of non-compliance,” said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo. “We wanted to create an end-to-end solution that directly answered this challenge and provide an all-inclusive solution for pharmaceutical businesses to revolutionize how they approach their content operations.”

Aprimo and SecureCHEK AI's solution enables users to streamline the content creation and review process while mitigating resource constraints and risk management concerns. Users can develop and check promotional materials within a single platform, giving organizations more control over their content and freeing up medical, legal and regulatory reviewers to focus on strategy – ultimately empowering organizations to produce higher-quality, compliant content more efficiently and at a fraction of the speed.

“We are thrilled to partner with Aprimo to deliver a cutting-edge solution that balances agility and compliance, addressing the industry’s demand for personalized content at scale while ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements,” said Ilyssa Levins, CEO and Founder of SecureCHEK AI. “We are proud to be at the forefront of this technology, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Aprimo and driving further innovation in the industry.”

To learn more about Aprimo and SecureCHEK AI's partnership and how it further demonstrates Aprimo's commitment to utilizing AI in content operations, visit https://www.aprimo.com/blog/aprimo-securecheckai-deliver-ai-marketing-tool-for-pharma.

About Aprimo

Aprimo offers industry-leading digital asset management and work management solutions that help teams spend their time and effort on content and marketing strategies to drive business outcomes and reach customers in the right channels. Aprimo’s powerful content operations platform provides organizations with a single source of truth to optimize the way they plan, develop, govern, and deliver exceptional brand experiences at scale. Learn more at www.aprimo.com.

About SecureCHEK AI

SecureCHEK AI is a software-as-a-service platform powered by artificial intelligence that accelerates marketing campaigns and shortens the medical, legal, and regulatory review process. The company's platform specializes in developing compliant content using machine learning and natural language processing to instantly create modular templates that are prechecked for errors. Data shows that SecureCHEK AI can cut design time by more than one-third and check content five times faster than a manual process. The software is easy to use and can be implemented into existing workflows. Learn more at https://securechek.ai/.