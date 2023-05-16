Dr. Kate Balestrieri, Licensed Psychologist, Certified Sex Therapist and Founder of Modern Intimacy Shares the Benefits of Self-Pleasure In Honor of National Masturbation Month

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of National Masturbation Month, Dr. Kate Balestrieri, licensed psychologist and sex therapist, is encouraging people to feel empowered when it comes to exploring the benefits of self-pleasure. With research showing that self-pleasure can have several health benefits, including relieving stress, boosting self-esteem and reducing risk for things like prostate cancer, Balestrieri urges people to look beyond the frequent shaming or taboo that comes with masturbation and focus on the positive.

“Solo sex often gets a wrap for being perfunctory, quick and unsexy,” says Balestrieri. “I challenge people to turn that notion around and instead focus on the benefits that self-pleasure provides. The more open dialogue there is about this important topic, the more open our society will be to accepting it as a healthy and normal part of sexual health.”

Balestrieri provides the following tips for self-pleasure:

Give yourself permission to have a self-date. Set the ambience you like, curate a playlist, and give yourself time to be sensual, to be embodied… to feel pleasure. Learn to notice what you like and don’t like and set the tone of listening to your body and responding to its erotic direction. Explore Everything: One of the biggest perks of solo sex is that it is just you, your imagination and any props you may invite into your play. Solo sex is a fantastic time to explore new fantasies, new sensations, new stimuli to learn more about your body, your limits, and your deepest yearnings, without having to share the experience with a partner or get distracted. Free from others’ view or needs, solo sex is prime time to curate a more dimensional experience of pleasure and erotic potential.

One of the biggest perks of solo sex is that it is just you, your imagination and any props you may invite into your play. Solo sex is a fantastic time to explore new fantasies, new sensations, new stimuli to learn more about your body, your limits, and your deepest yearnings, without having to share the experience with a partner or get distracted. Free from others’ view or needs, solo sex is prime time to curate a more dimensional experience of pleasure and erotic potential. Play with Props: To get maximum pleasure and learn more about your body, you can include sex toys and lube into your masturbation routine. Using toys like the Trojan Power Wand with the Trojan H20 Closer Lube can increase stimulation leading to a bigger orgasm. Learning what you like on your own is important and can lead to an increase in pleasure and enjoyment during sexual engagements with others.

“While it is great to have a month dedicated to raising awareness for the benefits of self-pleasure, it’s important to think about this year-round,” said Balestrieri. “There is no right or wrong when it comes to masturbation. My advice is to explore, feel proud and have fun – and remember that self-pleasure is all about celebrating self-love.

