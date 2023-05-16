Crisp Partners with Seek and Snowflake to Empower CPG Brands to Address Business Challenges

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crisp, the open-data retail platform for the consumer goods industry, announced today a new partnership with Seek, the leading data analytics platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, and Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to offer CPG brands real-time insights from their retailer data to address key business challenges such as out-of-stock (OOS) and forecasting. The data collaboration between Crisp, Seek, and Snowflake enables brands to monitor inventory efficiently and proactively avoid stock outs, which has cost brands over $120B annually in lost revenue and compliance fines.

Before Crisp’s partnerships with Seek and Snowflake, brands could spend hours manually downloading, processing, and distributing siloed retail data to identify and manage OOS situations. With the new Crisp integration, Seek customers can now leverage Crisp’s automated retail data pipelines to feed their structured data directly on Snowflake Marketplace – where Seek’s suite of retail applications, such as OOS Monitoring, Predictive Inventory, and Expanded Distribution, can run an analysis – to make this data actionable to downstream teams immediately. CPG brands can now efficiently leverage near real-time retail point-of-sale and supply chain data to manage inventory effectively and avoid OOS across retail locations and increase customer satisfaction.

“Through our partnership with Crisp, Seek customers are turning millions of rows of data into millions of dollars in recovered revenue and cost-savings with just a few clicks,” said Erik Mitchell, CEO of Seek. “For the first time, CPG brands will have the ability to leverage Seek analytics on top of Crisp’s extensive retailer data to significantly improve time-to-value and generate ROI.”

Additionally, Crisp customers can now take advantage of Seek’s insight applications and services to equip CPG brands with the information needed to drive tangible business outcomes.

“While our initial focus is on solving OOS, our partnership with Seek will also help brands with predictive inventory planning and identifying opportunities for expanded distribution,” said Are Traasdahl, CEO of Crisp. “Our combined technologies help CPG brands break down silos and improve supply chain visibility, enabling them to take action quickly that minimizes stock-outs, reduces waste and grows revenue.”

Built on top of Snowflake’s Data Cloud, Seek will partner with Crisp and Snowflake to deliver immediate outcomes for CPG brands through turnkey insights.

“One of the biggest challenges faced by CPG brands is to scale large analytics across teams as an ongoing capability,” said Rosemary Hua DeAragon, Global Retail and CPG Industry GTM Lead, Snowflake. “Bringing Crisp data to Snowflake Marketplace opens up a new level of possibility for solution providers, such as Seek, to develop apps native to Snowflake on top of our platform, ensuring brands achieve record speed to insight.”

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely, and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Crisp

Crisp leverages the power of the cloud to connect and normalize fragmented retail data sources from over 40+ retailers for hundreds of CPG brands to provide real-time insights and trends. Brands, retailers, and distributors use Crisp to manage supply more efficiently, reduce waste and skyrocket profitability. Learn more at www.gocrisp.com.

About Seek

Seek, an Eldridge company, is an insights platform that helps organizations discover insights at scale through turnkey analytics applications. The platform is cloud-native and integrates seamlessly with a business’ current systems to drive in-depth insights through intuitive analytics, dashboards, strategies, solutions, and outcomes. Learn more at seekinsights.com​.