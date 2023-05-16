SignatureFD and Pontera Partner to Help More Retirement Savers Find Their Net Worthwhile

NEW YORK & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pontera, the fintech company helping retirement savers attain comprehensive 401(k) account management from their trusted financial advisor, today announced a partnership with Atlanta-based wealth management firm SignatureFD. Headquartered in Atlanta, SignatureFD serves 1,600+ client families with integrated wealth management services, overseeing $6 billion in total assets under management and $550 million in outside assets. Using the Pontera platform, SignatureFD will unlock further scale, efficiency, and capability in held-away account management that will allow them to help even more clients transform their net worth into their Net Worthwhile™.

“At SignatureFD, our goal is to positively impact the lives of 10,000 client families, which means continuing to invest in quality team members and quality processes,” said Laura Hubbell, SignatureFD’s Chief Information Officer. “Having the right technology in place ensures our team members can focus on what’s most important, serving our clients well.”

Pontera’s SOC 2 certified held-away asset management platform has enabled SignatureFD to make a number of operational improvements, including:

Improved data management, eliminating client credential storage

Streamlined account analysis and rebalancing in a unified view

Automated target allocation drift analysis and notifications

Full audit trails of all review and rebalance activities

“The Pontera platform gives us the functionality, compliance, and security we need, freeing up more time to focus on helping our clients on their path to Net Worthwhile,” continued Hubbell.

“We’re inspired by SignatureFD’s commitment to integrated outside (or held-away) account management as a key component of comprehensive wealth solutions for their clients,” said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer at Pontera. “The team at SignatureFD has already built impressive operations, and we are looking forward to supporting their plans to serve thousands of households.”

SignatureFD sees itself as more than just a financial advisor. The firm offers ongoing education and support in finances, lifestyle, business, goal setting, and more. After a successful initial rollout with Pontera, the company saw increased operational efficiency and immediate savings in the time and human capital required to manage accounts. It also cut down on time spent navigating compliance requirements; Pontera provides an audit trail of all review and rebalancing activities and is designed to protect retirement savers, advisors, and recordkeepers by ensuring advisors cannot withdraw funds or take actions that would trigger custody.

To discover how SignatureFD helps clients create a financial design for life through integrated wealth management services, please visit signaturefd.com. To learn more about how Pontera helps advisors manage held-away assets to deliver better retirements, visit pontera.com.

About SignatureFD

At SignatureFD, we believe people want to use their wealth to do something worthwhile – for themselves, those they love, and their community. Through integrated wealth management services, we help clients create a financial design for life that enables them to protect, grow, give and live their wealth – ultimately transforming their net worth into Net Worthwhile™. Our highly capable, collaborative, caring and coordinated team of investment, financial planning and tax experts are committed to proactively helping clients take control of their financial lives and achieve their goals. SignatureFD has 100+ passionate professionals who manage over $6B. For more information and important disclosures, visit www.signaturefd.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, balance, and report on assets in 401(k), 403(b), and other held-away accounts. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes with a holistic approach. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.