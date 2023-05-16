MDT Partners with FI MarketScan Advisors, Inc

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Symitar core processing system from Jack Henry™ to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced a partnership with FI MarketScan Advisors, Inc, an evaluator of payment proposals and contracts for financial institutions.

The partnership gives MDT’s credit union clients the opportunity to work with FI MarketScan Advisors for contract negotiations, helping to lower costs and deliver predictability and enhanced profitability to credit unions’ check printing vendor contracts. Efficiency is a key value proposition of the company; the consultancy typically only needs a 90 minute investment of time from clients to be able to deliver results.

“Working with MDT and FI MarketScan Advisors has brought significant value to our organization,” said Jeremy Jenkins, CEO of Lanco FCU. “The experts at FI MarketScan Advisors were able to renegotiate a contract for us that resulted in notable long-term savings, without requiring much time from us. This partnership is another example of MDT bringing beneficial services and solutions to its credit union community.”

“We’ve known MDT for years and have always respected their dedication to their clients,” said David Jones, co-founder of FI MarketScan Advisors. “The credit union philosophy is ‘people helping people,’ and MDT embodies that through helping its clients access the products and services needed to become stronger organizations. We’re excited to broaden our reach through this partnership, helping more credit unions improve profitability and consistency to their check programs.”

“With their deep expertise and connections in the checking industry, FI MarketScan Advisors has helped many credit unions assess and negotiate contracts with checking providers, leading to favorable outcomes,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “We look forward to offering the consultancy’s services to our credit unions, helping them optimize resources – something that has never been so important.”

About Member Driven Technologies

