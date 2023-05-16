YCharts and Orion Release Integration Enhancement

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YCharts, an investment research, analytics and client communication software platform, and Orion Advisor Tech, the premier provider of transformative wealthtech solutions, announced the release of an integration enhancement that allows for wealth professionals to organize accounts within YCharts by their type, risk, or purpose or allow them to run reports across different groups to better review or communicate a given investment direction.

Within Orion Advisor Tech, a Portfolio Group is a flexible grouping of Accounts within a given client/household. As popularity increases from Orion advisors to use Portfolio Groups, the integration aims to amplify ease of use when researching current or alternative investment strategies within YCharts.

“To better serve the market and enable our customers to streamline their daily workflows, it is important for YCharts to continue working with great integration partners like Orion to create a seamless investment research experience,” said Sean Brown, President and CEO at YCharts. “Not only will this enhancement empower advisors to more easily and efficiently make smarter investment decisions for their clients, but it will also offer a more streamlined approach to monitoring a client’s investments in one consolidated location,” Sean added.

“Deepening our integration with investment research powerhouse YCharts simplifies the investment analysis process for advisors on our platform as they seek to make changes within client portfolios," said Brian McLaughlin, President of Orion Advisor Tech. "Advisors will be able to show and compare different investment options in an appealing interface, vastly improving their client communication while saving time in the process.”

YCharts is an investment research platform that enables smarter investments and better client communications. Built for wealth management professionals, YCharts offers comprehensive data, powerful visualization tools, and advanced analytics for equity, mutual fund and ETF research, portfolio construction, idea generation, and market monitoring. For more information, visit www.ycharts.com.

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. With the addition of Redtail and Orion OCIO, the combined platform services $3.6 trillion in assets under administration and $61.7 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of March 31, 2023). Supporting over 5 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms, Orion is the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

