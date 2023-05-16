ammune.ai integrates ammune API Security Solution with Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design.

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ammune.ai (Formerly L7 Defense), a leading provider of AI-based cybersecurity solutions, announces the successful integration of its API security solution ammune™, with the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design, providing enhanced node-based protection for Kubernetes clusters from API attacks.

The deployment architecture incorporates the integration of ammune™ RT-units with the Intel NetSec Accelerator Reference Design, a blueprint delivering the functionality of a server in an Intel processor-based PCIe add-in card which minimizes CPU processing requirements for cybersecurity operations. Additionally, ammune™ Analytic Units are utilized to remotely support the dynamically connected RT-units.

For the first time, this integration facilitates the deployment of robust and effective node-based Kubernetes security measures to safeguard against API attacks, mitigating the risk of data leaks and other detrimental impacts on business operations.

Dr Doron Chema, Co-Founder and CTO of ammune.ai added, "Our approach empowers the widespread implementation of ammune™ in modern data centers, safeguarding them from emerging cyber threats that exploit cutting-edge AI technologies and tools. We have a proven track record of excelling in solving this challenge, as we have been at the forefront of this trend from its inception."

About ammune.ai:

ammune.ai Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that helps organizations protect their infrastructure, applications, customers, employees, and partners from the growing risk of API-borne attacks. ammune.ai (formerly L7 Defense) has been recognized for its fully autonomous AI-based machine learning API security solution, ammune™.

About Intel:

Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges. By embedding intelligence in the cloud, network, edge and every kind of computing device, we unleash the potential of data to transform business and society for the better.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.