Rental Beast/GAMLS Launch Announcement

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rental Beast announced today the launch of their software integration with Georgia Multiple Listing Service, or GAMLS, the sixth largest MLS in the nation. This partnership gives 50,000 real estate professionals a stellar suite of rental-related tools to boost their business and better assist their rental clients.

Based on a recent survey conducted by Rental Beast, over 80% of real estate professionals view rentals as an important part of their overall business, a source of future buyers, or a source of income. And over half of them believe their MLS is not sufficiently focused on rentals. GAMLS recognized its members’ needs early on and made moves to provide them with features to monetize the rental market.

This integration couldn't have come at a better time for GAMLS, given that Atlanta was named the top city last year for having the most active downtown areas for apartment construction over the past ten years. With more apartments expected to come online this year, it’s imperative that real estate professionals have the tools they need to work with rental clients.

“ As Georgia’s largest real estate marketplace, it’s important for us to also focus on rentals,” said Richard Boone, CEO of Georgia MLS. “ We’re always looking for the best solutions for our members and are looking forward to seeing their successes continue in this space.”

The Rental Beast/GAMLS integration supplies members with direct access to a database of over 300,000 owner-sourced rental listings, a rental-focused add/edit tool, a powerful search engine, and education to become an expert in the market.

“ Adding GAMLS to our partner roster signals to the rest of the industry that rentals are becoming a sizeable part of the real estate market,” said Ishay Grinberg, Founder, and CEO of Rental Beast. “ This new integration will enhance the experience members give their rental clients and help them create a renter-to-buyer pipeline.”

About GAMLS

Georgia MLS, Georgia's largest real estate marketplace, has provided real estate tools, services and education to real estate professionals for over 60 years. With brokerage offices ranging across the state of Georgia, members have consistently sold more homes through Georgia MLS than any other multiple listing service in the state. Georgia MLS combines innovative technology solutions with unmatched value so that members have the resources to respond to the changing needs of the real estate consumer. Headquartered in Tucker, GA, GAMLS services 52,000+ agents in 4,400 offices across the Southeast and the nation. For more information on Georgia MLS, visit gamls.com.

About Rental Beast

Rental Beast is a leading real estate technology firm with an end-to-end SaaS platform designed to empower real estate professionals and the nation's most comprehensive database of nearly eleven million rental properties. Sourced directly from property owners, updated in real-time, and offering a fulfillment-grade rental dataset, the Rental Beast database provides real estate professionals with an unparalleled view of all properties and owner types.

Utilizing a seamless and secure integration, participating MLSs, and REALTOR® Associations can capture thousands of properties that are normally off-MLS inventory, and leverage essential search, data ingestion, and maintenance systems needed to help member agents and subscribers capture their share of $12 billion in annual leasing commissions.

Rental Beast is recognized and supported by Second Century Ventures, the capital and strategic growth arm of the National Association of REALTORS® and is a proud member of the 2022 REACH-Canada program. Learn more at rentalbeast.com/MLS.