Clarience Technologies Partners with 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix Presented by Lear

To show support of their partnership with the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, Clarience Technologies recently installed a vinyl wrap on the exterior roll-up door to the "Innovation Bay" at their Southfield, Michigan, Global Headquarters. (Photo: Business Wire)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clarience Technologies has announced its partnership with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. The return of the Grand Prix to Downtown Detroit represents a homecoming and a connection to the event’s heritage. The 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear will feature four racing series on the new Downtown Detroit street circuit, highlighted by the open-wheel stars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, June 2-4.

Based in Southfield, Michigan, Clarience Technologies is a global leader in vehicle lighting and safety systems, performance technologies and digital technology solutions for commercial vehicles, passenger cars, recreational off-road vehicles and pleasure craft. It is parent company to Truck-Lite, RIGID Industries, ECCO, Code 3, Lumitec, Road Ready advanced telematics, DAVCO, and Pressure Systems International.

“We are pleased to partner with the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear and to be part of this iconic event that celebrates Detroit and its automotive heritage,” said Brian Kupchella, CEO of Clarience Technologies. “This partnership represents our commitment to the city whose transportation innovations over a century ago helped establish its proud reputation as the Motor City, which continues today.”

Bringing Adrenaline Back to the Streets of Detroit

With renewed energy and excitement surrounding its return to the Streets of Downtown Detroit, the 2023 Grand Prix will mark the return of racing on some of the most well-traveled roads in Detroit for the first time since 1991. The event will feature three full days of activities and celebration in some of the most iconic and popular attractions in the Motor City, culminating with a field of world-renowned drivers racing on the new 1.7-mile, nine-turn street circuit along Jefferson Avenue, Bates Street, Atwater Street, St. Antoine Street, Franklin Street and Rivard Street. The high-performance cars and world-class athletes of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, INDY NXT by Firestone and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will put the newly-designed circuit to the test, June 2-4 at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear.

“We are excited to welcome Clarience Technologies as a Grand Prix partner in 2023,” said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. “With the company’s commitment to innovation and advanced technology, they are a welcome addition to our partner line-up, and we appreciate their support as we bring racing back to the Streets of Downtown Detroit.”

About Clarience Technologies

Clarience Technologies is a global transportation technology solutions provider serving vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket retailers, commercial fleets and consumers worldwide. Founded in 2020 and based in Southfield, Michigan, the company’s mission is to bring total visibility to transportation by delivering the technologies that keep the world moving forward—made possible by the nearly 3,000 employees who are guided by the company’s CLEAR Principles: Curiosity, Leadership, Enthusiasm, Accountability and Respect. The Clarience Technologies team of companies include Truck-Lite (1955), Road Ready (2017), ECCO Safety Systems (1977), Code 3 (1974), RIGID Industries (2001), Lumitec (2007), DAVCO (1976), LED Autolamps (2002), Pressure Systems International (1993) and Fleetilla (2000). Learn more at www.clariencetechnologies.com.

About the Detroit Grand Prix

The Detroit Grand Prix is a 501(c)3 organization and a subsidiary of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. Scheduled for June 2-4, 2023, the event will return to the streets of Downtown Detroit for the first time since 1991. The Grand Prix will include the Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix featuring the cars of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the sports cars of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, the rising stars of racing competing in INDY NXT by Firestone and the iconic muscle cars of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. For more information, visit www.DetroitGP.com and follow our social media pages at www.facebook.com/detroitgp www.twitter.com/detroitgp, and www.instagram.com/detroitgp.