Aquatics Industry Asks Jobseekers to Dive into Their Next Career – the Water is Warm!

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pool and Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit trade association for the pool, hot tub and spa industry, is asking today’s jobseekers to explore the career opportunities available in the vast field of aquatics. Roles range from manufacturing and construction to retail, service and maintenance – all with great earning potential.

With nearly half of the workforce set to retire in the next decade and less than nine percent of new workforce entrants joining the skilled trades, the demand for new talent has never been greater. According to Zippia, the pool installer field alone is projected to grow more than 14 percent through the end of the decade and produce more than 68,000 new jobs. The collective industry contributes billions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of jobs to the economy.

“The only barrier limiting the growth of our industry is a lack of new talent joining our ranks; otherwise, the sky’s the limit,” said PHTA President and CEO Sabeena Hickman. “PHTA is raising awareness of all the great career opportunities available within the industry. We want to remind jobseekers that a rewarding career is within reach, and especially for those without a college degree.”

With career paths for both trade and professional positions, the pool and hot tub industry offers significant growth potential. Plus, on-the-job training and no degree requirements for many positions make the industry a welcome option for those looking for either a full-time career or just a summer job.

Jobseekers can find more information at www.WorkInAquatics.com, or search for career opportunities on the exclusive job board, careers.WorkInAquatics.com. Follow @WorkInAquatics on Facebook and LinkedIn for more.

About the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance

The Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA), a non-profit organization with over 3,600 members from around the world, was established in 1956 to support, promote, and protect the common interests of the $36.5B pool, hot tub, and spa industry. PHTA provides education, advocacy, standards development, research, and market growth to increase our members’ professionalism, knowledge, and profitability. Additionally, PHTA facilitates the expansion of swimming, water safety, and related research and outreach activities aimed at introducing more people to swimming, making swimming environments safer, and keeping pools open to serve communities. For more information, visit www.phta.org.