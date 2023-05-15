 AM Best Withdraws Credit Ratings of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has withdrawn the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “ccc-” (Weak) and associated Long-Term Issue Ratings (Long-Term IR) of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (Hallmark Financial) [NASDAQ: HALL]. Concurrently, AM Best has withdrawn the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICRs of “b+” (Marginal) of the members of Hallmark Insurance Group. At the time of the withdrawal, all Credit Ratings (ratings) were under review with negative implications. These companies are headquartered in Dallas, TX, and collectively referred to as Hallmark. (See below for a detailed listing of the companies and ratings.)

AM Best has withdrawn these ratings as the company has requested to no longer participate in AM Best’s interactive rating process. These ratings were downgraded on May 9, 2023, which serves as AM Best’s final ratings update, and the company has now requested to withdraw its ratings.

The FSR of C++ (Marginal) and the Long-Term ICRs of “b+” (Marginal) have been withdrawn for the following members of Hallmark Insurance Group:

American Hallmark Insurance Company of Texas

Hallmark Insurance Company

Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company

Hallmark County Mutual Insurance Company

Hallmark National Insurance Company

The following Long-Term IR has been withdrawn:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.—

-- “ccc-” (Weak) on $50 million 6.25% senior unsecured notes, due 2029

The following indicative Long-Term IRs for securities available under the shelf registration have been withdrawn:

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.—

-- “ccc-” (Weak) on senior unsecured debt

-- “cc” (Very Weak) on subordinated debt

-- “c” (Poor) on preferred stock

