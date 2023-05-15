Dubai International Chamber’s New Horizons Initiative Successfully Connects UAE and Uzbek Renewable Energy Companies

In the presence of H.E. Alisher Salomov, Consul-General of Uzbekistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, UAE’s Empereal Ruby Energy and Innovations and Uzbekistan’s Solar Nature sign an MoU at Dubai Chambers headquarter in Dubai. (Photo: AETOSWire)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under Dubai Chambers, has successfully brought together UAE-based company Empereal Ruby Energy and Innovations and Uzbekistan’s SOLAR NATURE to sign an MoU for joint cooperation on solar photovoltaic and solar thermal projects in Uzbekistan and the Middle East.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.E. Alisher Salomov, Consul-General of Uzbekistan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, and will see the two companies join hands in designing and providing medium to large-scale solar solutions for clean renewable electricity in a cooperation that is set to grow in value to more than US$100 million over a five-year period.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “This MoU supports the UAE’s efforts ahead of COP28 and the nation’s renewable energy and sustainability ambitions. Dubai International Chamber is committed to supporting its members to expand, as well as attracting foreign investments to the emirate and enhancing Dubai’s reputation as a global business hub.”

Manoj Divakaran, Managing Director and CEO of Empereal Ruby Energy and Innovations, said: “There is a large scope for cooperation between the UAE and Uzbekistan within the renewable energy sector, and this was further emphasized during the recent roadshow by the Dubai International Chamber.”

Farrukh Asralkhodjaev, CEO of SOLAR NATURE, added: “This partnership will further strengthen the friendly relations between our two countries and apply the best practices of Empereal Energy in Uzbekistan, supporting the countries transition towards a sustainable green economy.”

The partnership will provide unique solutions for the renewable energy market through investments in solar energy projects, water recycling, and architectural solar cladding, and is expected to emerge as one of the leading contributors to the renewable energy and energy transition sectors in Central Asia.

About:

Dubai International Chamber, one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, was established to promote Dubai as a global business hub, attract multinational companies and expand the emirate’s trade ties with promising markets. The Chamber has a mandate to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohammed’s ambition to increase Dubai’s foreign trade from AED 1.4 trillion to AED 2 trillion by 2026.

*Source: AETOSWire