AVANGRID Strengthens Support for Energy Innovation by Extending Collaboration With Yale

ORANGE, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and part of the Iberdrola Group, today announced a meaningful contribution to Yale University to support innovative research projects focused on advancing the clean energy transition.

This collaboration, which began in 2019, supports research into topics such as solar energy, battery storage, electric vehicles, energy policy, clean energy leadership, market development, corporate net-zero commitments, and others related to accelerating the growth of clean energy.

“At AVANGRID, we are convinced that innovation is key to developing the solutions that we need to advance the clean energy transition,” said Pedro Azagra, AVANGRID CEO. “Strong collaborations with academic institutions, like the one we have with Yale, allow different sectors to engage in meaningful dialogue and collaborate to build a cleaner, more sustainable world for generations to come.”

“I am grateful that AVANGRID and Yale will continue to work together to advance research that addresses the climate crisis,” said Yale University President Peter Salovey. “We will support a range of ongoing sustainability and energy related studies and engage student leaders at Yale who are committed to addressing systemic environmental challenges. Our endeavors stand to accelerate the development and implementation of clean energy solutions.”

The collaboration between AVANGRID and Yale has allowed researchers to work on actionable projects with the potential to be implemented. Some of these projects include a data analysis of the company’s customers in Connecticut to study the feasibility of using solar power in AVANGRID’s circuits, the use of blockchain and IoT to track and report climate action commitments, a tailored program on “purpose-driven leadership” for executives at AVANGRID, and a study of network effect benefits from electricity grid connections.

Collaborations like this are an example of the company’s constant efforts to build strong relationships with the academic sector that promote research and innovation to allow the development of clean energy projects.

